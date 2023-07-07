Walden Macht & Haran Announce New York City Retirees Secure Preliminary Injunction Halting City's Plan to Strip Them of Their Promised Medicare Benefits

News provided by

Walden Macht & Haran

07 Jul, 2023, 16:12 ET

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the New York County Supreme Court issued a preliminary injunction stopping the City from forcing a quarter-million elderly and disabled retirees off of their longstanding Medicare insurance and onto an inferior type of insurance called "Medicare Advantage."  Unlike Medicare—a public program that has protected City retirees for the past 57 years—the City's new Aetna Medicare Advantage plan is a private, for-profit endeavor that would limit retirees' access to their medical providers, prevent retirees from receiving care prescribed by their doctors unless Aetna deemed it "medically necessary," and expose retirees to increased healthcare costs. 

Continue Reading
NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees secure preliminary injunction halting city’s plan to strip them of their promised medicare benefits.
NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees secure preliminary injunction halting city’s plan to strip them of their promised medicare benefits.

Supreme Court Justice Lyle E. Frank held that the retirees "have shown by clear and convincing evidence" that implementation of the new Aetna Medicare Advantage plan would likely violate their rights in numerous ways.  Justice Frank also ruled that "should this plan go forward, irreparable harm would result" to countless retirees.

The Court's ruling endorses the retirees' claim that, since the 1960s, the City has guaranteed every active and retired City worker—by statute and through written and verbal promises—that when they became elderly or disabled, they would be entitled to City-funded healthcare through a combination of Medicare plus Medicare "supplemental" insurance, which covers healthcare expenses that Medicare does not.  The ruling also endorses various other claims asserted by the retirees and states that implementation of the City's new healthcare plan would be "arbitrary and capricious."   

To view the decision, see here.

Jake Gardener, a partner at Walden Macht & Haran LLP, counsel to the retirees, says, "We are grateful to Justice Frank for recognizing the numerous ways in which the health and healthcare rights of retired City workers would be imperiled by the City's new Medicare Advantage plan.  Because of Justice Frank's well-reasoned decision, hundreds of thousands of senior citizens and disabled first responders will be able to continue receiving the medical care they desperately need and to which they are entitled."

Marianne Pizzitola, President of the New York City Organization of Public Service Retirees, one of the lead plaintiffs, states, "This is now the third time in the last two years that courts have had to step in and stop the City from violating retirees' healthcare rights.  We call on the City and the Municipal Labor Committee to end their ruthless and unlawful campaign to deprive retired municipal workers of the healthcare benefits they earned."  

SOURCE Walden Macht & Haran

Also from this source

NEW YORK CITY ORGANIZATION OF PUBLIC SERVICE RETIREES SECURES ANOTHER APPELLATE VICTORY FOR RETIREE HEALTHCARE RIGHTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.