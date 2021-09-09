Walden University and Centura Health Expand Scholarship Program for Healthcare Heroes

"We're incredibly proud to invest in this scholarship program, as our healthcare heroes have given so much to the communities they serve, especially during the pandemic," says Paula Singer , CEO and interim president of Walden University. "Our collaboration with Centura Health will empower the greater good by expanding educational opportunities to answer workforce needs, thereby improving patient care and the healthcare system as a whole."

Launched in 2020, the two-year program provides 30 scholarships per year. The program was created to invest in the Centura workforce across 17 hospitals and other care sites to help them achieve their academic goals and improve health outcomes in the communities they serve.

"At Centura Health, we are constantly working to help our incredible caregivers grow professionally while they deliver compassionate care to our communities," says Dr. Oswaldo Grenardo, chief diversity and inclusion officer and family medicine physician at Centura Health. "Thanks to Walden University's generosity, and the donations from our communities and associates, many more of our caregivers will advance their careers to the future benefit of patients across our region."

One of those caregivers is Jalissa Alvarez, who works at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado, as an occupational health technician. Alvarez is interested in Walden's Master of Business Administration (MBA) program so she can help to improve behavioral health in Colorado communities.

"This scholarship will open a lot more doors and bring new opportunities for me," says Alvarez. "I'm excited to see where it takes me, and I want to continue here at St. Anthony."

Interested applicants submitted a scholarship application to the Centura Health Foundation and recipients were chosen exclusively by Centura Health. Walden University collaborates with more than 300 organizations around the world to help empower their workforce, support talent development, and provide academic and professional development opportunities.

About Walden University

More than 50 years ago, Walden University was founded to support adult learners in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and more than 115 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 100 online degree and certificate programs. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

About Centura Health

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians and 21,000 of the best hearts and minds in health care. Through our 17 hospitals, two senior living communities, neighborhood health centers, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado, our caregivers make the region's best health care accessible. We're on a mission to build flourishing communities and whole person care. For information on Centura Health or any of the facilities in our network, please visit the Centura Health website.

