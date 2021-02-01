Walden University and HealthLinx Announce Virtual Workshop for Magnet® and Pathway to Excellence®

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University and HealthLinx are jointly providing a 2021 nursing excellence workshop, "Excellence on the Virtual Road: A Practical Workshop for Magnet® and Pathway® Journeys," from February 23-25, 2021.

"Walden University is committed to empowering nurses who want to further their education, elevate their profession, and make their voices heard," says Dr. Andrea Lindell, vice provost and dean of Walden's College of Nursing. "This workshop will help give nurse leaders the knowledge and skills needed to bring these prestigious recognitions to their healthcare organizations."

The workshop will feature sessions for every Organizational Overview (OO) and Sources of Evidence (SOE) for Magnet® and every OO and Elements of Performance (EOP) for Pathway to Excellence®. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from expert-level, experienced Magnet® and Pathway to Excellence® leaders, as well as the chance to partake in an interactive Question and Answer session with these experts at the end of each day.

"We are really excited to host the 2021 workshop virtually for hospital leaders involved in their organization's Magnet® and Pathway to Excellence® Journeys," says Gina Boring, HealthLinx executive vice president of nursing excellence. "This workshop is a great opportunity to speak to the details of both journeys from a tremendous group of speakers, and then help those hospital leaders truly understand the finer details and necessary steps to achieve these recognitions."

As an added incentive, attendees will have the opportunity to earn up to 14.5 contact hours. Each registrant for the workshop will receive access to all sessions taking place over the full three days for Magnet® and Pathway to Excellence®.

Walden University is accredited as a provider of nursing continuing professional development through the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation (P0469). Magnet® and Pathway to Excellence® are registered trademarks of the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The products and services of HealthLinx are neither sponsored nor endorsed by ANCC. All Rights Reserved.

About Walden University

More than 50 years ago, Walden University was founded to support adult learners in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and more than 120 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with over 250 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

About HealthLinx

HealthLinx® is a Nursing Leadership, Magnet® and Pathway to Excellence® Consulting partner for hospitals seeking performance improvement. We are obsessed with transforming healthcare facilities into great places to work that always deliver elite patient care.

