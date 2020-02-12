Walden University Celebrates 50th Anniversary

"As a 2004 PhD graduate, Walden University's 50th anniversary holds a special place in my heart," says Dr. Ward Ulmer , president of Walden. "The university has a longstanding history of creating educational opportunities for adult learners and untraditional students like me. Like many Walden students, I would not have had the opportunity to pursue my doctorate while raising a family and working full-time if quality online learning wasn't an option. A hundred years after our founding, I want Walden to be exactly what is it today and what is has always been: a pioneer. I invite you to learn more about Walden's trailblazing innovations and leadership at WaldenTurns50.com ."

Walden's vision for the future is to look at every aspect of higher education to continue to develop ways to meet the needs of tomorrow's working professionals. Its three areas of innovation include:

Expanding access to higher education and providing new learning tools for our students

Embracing new technologies to enhance the power and effectiveness of education

Empowering more people to create social change on the local, national and international levels

"Walden University is a truly remarkable institution of higher education," says Paula Singer, chair of Walden's Board of Directors. "In the early years, it was unheard of to be only online, offer only graduate degrees and serve only working professionals. Walden led the way in becoming one of the first to deliver fully online doctoral and nursing degree programs and hire full-time online faculty, as well as being the first to receive accreditation for online social work degrees. There are many more 'firsts,' which represent proof of Walden's longstanding reputation for setting the standard for innovation in online higher education."

Throughout Walden's 50-year history, countless students, alumni, faculty and staff have made a real difference in their professions. Their passions combined with their commitment to social change define the very best of Walden. As part of Walden's anniversary celebration, the university will be recognizing this spirit through its Mobilize for Good initiative. Walden will collaborate with 15 alumni in five cities across the United States to create Acts for Good that benefit local schools and their students. The first set of Acts for Good will occur in Tampa, Florida.

In addition, Walden will host Talks for Good in three cities that will consist of a panel discussion on educational challenges impacting the community. The panels will feature thought leaders, local residents and members of the Walden community working together towards solutions for progress and meaningful action.

To learn more about Walden University's 50th anniversary and its Mobilize for Good initiative, please visit WaldenTurns50.com.

About Walden University

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020, Walden University was founded to support working professionals in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and more than 150 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with over 350 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

SOURCE Walden University

Related Links

https://www.waldenu.edu

