Walden University Celebrates National Distance Learning Week

"Walden University has 50 years of experience in providing adult learners access to quality higher education through distance education and online learning," says Dr. Ward Ulmer , president of Walden. "To celebrate National Distance Learning Week, our expert faculty and staff will be sharing best practices on timely topics such as addressing implicit bias in online learning and pivoting to a virtual environment during COVID-19."

In addition to webinars, Walden will be hosting a Talks for Good virtual panel on "Online Learning in Higher Education" on November 12, 2020 from 7-8:30 p.m. ET. The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly changing the way students are learning around the world, especially at U.S. colleges and universities. Presidents from Marymount University, Kentucky State University and Walden University will discuss the challenges, benefits and future of online learning in higher education.

The panel will be moderated by Elizabeth Leiba, a published writer, professor and co-host for The EdUp Experience Podcast, which covers educational topics with university and college presidents and ed tech entrepreneurs based in the U.S. and abroad.

The panelists will include:

Dr. Ward Ulmer – As president of Walden University, Dr. Ulmer brings nearly 25 years of higher education leadership to the role, including at Walden where he served as chief learning officer and vice president of College Administration. Prior to joining Walden, Dr. Ulmer held leadership positions at Latimer Education and Strayer University. He also volunteers his time serving on the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges team. Throughout his career, Dr. Ulmer has championed access to higher education, working with historically black colleges and universities, technical and community colleges, and institutions that focus on working professionals.

Dr. Irma Becerra – As the seventh president of Marymount University, Dr. Becerra is a nationally recognized educator known for innovation, entrepreneurship and transformational education. She has launched Marymount's new strategic plan, added market-driven academic programs, and improved the university's IT and physical infrastructure. Prior to Marymount, she served as provost and chief academic officer at St. Thomas University and spent three decades at Florida International University (FIU) in such positions as vice president, vice provost, Entrepreneurship Center director and tenured professor. She became the first woman to earn a PhD in Electrical Engineering at FIU.

Dr. M. Christopher Brown II – As the 18th president of Kentucky State University, Dr. Brown is a respected academic leader, a motivational communicator and change agent with 30 years of experience in higher education and organizational management. He previously served as president of Alcorn State University and the former executive vice president and provost of Fisk University and the Southern University System. He also served in leadership roles at the United Negro College Fund, American Educational Research Association and American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education. Dr. Brown is the recipient of the 2013 HBCU Male President of the Year award.

During National Distance Learning Week, Walden will be hosting the following webinars.

As part of Walden's Mobilize for Good initiative, a donation of $5,000 was made to the United Way of Central Maryland's Bridge the Digital Divide campaign, which provides much needed Wi-Fi services, technology, training and more to communities in need. For more information on Walden University's National Distance Learning Week celebration, please visit WaldenU.edu/NDLW2020.

