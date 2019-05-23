Walden University Earns a 2019 OLC Effective Practice Award

Dr. William Schulz III , director of academic initiatives and director of the Walden University Center for Social Change , and Dr. Lynn Wilson , faculty member in Walden's PhD in Public Policy and Administration program, were honored for their work on integrating Walden's Social Change Skills Leadership Framework with a more systems-oriented approach to the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) framework.

"The goal is to assure that our curriculum helps students enhance their skills as social change leaders," says Dr. Schulz. "Our framework can help curriculum designers and faculty make direct connections between what students are learning and how they can exercise those skills to improve the world."

Through the OLC Effective Practices program, the OLC community shares techniques, strategies and practices that have worked effectively in their institution or program. Effective practices are peer reviewed and evaluated against OLC's five pillars of quality in digital education: access, learning effectiveness, faculty satisfaction, student satisfaction and scalability.

"We're honored to be recognized by the OLC and our peers in higher education for our efforts towards creating new digital learning pathways that empower our students as social change agents in their communities and fields," says Dr. Wilson. "Integrating our students learning and research with real-world problems and processes enhances their education and leadership skills."

Walden has received OLC Effective Practice Awards in 2016, 2017 and 2018 for our student and faculty support services and digital learning advancements. To learn more, please visit WaldenFacts.com.

