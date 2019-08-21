Walden University Earns Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs’ Accreditation Plus Award

"Walden University is honored to be the first to receive ACBSP's Accreditation Plus Award, which promotes institutional performance and business program excellence," says Dr. Marilyn Powell , Walden CMT vice provost. "It's a testament to the excellent education our students receive, setting Walden graduates apart in the eyes of employers."

The award is part of the ACBSP's Accreditation Next program, which offers tiers above standard accreditation, including Accreditation Plus, Platinum and Diamond. This program benefits from a unique relationship with the Baldrige Framework for Performance Excellence, where a higher level of accreditation is earned by completing a Baldrige-based application to demonstrate an organization's performance excellence. This process can also be a steppingstone to state and national Baldrige recognition.

"Walden University continues to prove their commitment to excellence," says Dr. Steve Parscale, ACBSP chief accreditation officer. "We are excited to partner with them on their journey towards solidifying their place as a role model for excellence in higher education."

In addition to the Accreditation Plus Award, Walden has six ACBSP-accredited programs, including the BS in Business Administration, BS in Accounting, MS in Accounting, Master of Business Administration (MBA), Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) and PhD in Management. Walden's BS in Accounting and MS in Accounting programs have also earned ACBSP's Separate Accounting Accreditation.

About Walden University

For nearly 50 years, Walden University has supported working professionals in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and more than 150 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with over 350 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. It is also one of more than 35 institutions in 10 countries that make up the Laureate International Universities network. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

About ACBSP

ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP's mission is to promote continuous improvement and recognize teaching excellence in the accreditation of business education programs throughout the world. ACBSP accredits business, accounting, and business-related programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master, and doctorate degree levels. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001 and again in 2011, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at more than 1,200 campuses in 63 countries. For more information, please visit acbsp.org.

