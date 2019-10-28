Walden University Earns CEPH Accreditation

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University's Master of Public Health (MPH) program has earned accreditation from the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH), which is an independent agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for assuring quality in public health education and training to achieve excellence in practice, research and service.

"CEPH accreditation for our online MPH program demonstrates the exceptional quality of the public health education Walden provides its students, who aspire to effect positive social change through this fast-growing profession," says Dr. Jorg Westermann, dean of the School of Health Sciences. "Public health occupations, such as community health workers and health service managers, are projected to grow much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics."

Graduates from CEPH-accredited MPH programs are eligible to take the Certified in Public Health (CPH) exam, administered by the National Board of Public Health Examiners (NBPHE), without needing five years of public health work experience after earning their bachelor's degree. Walden is also now one of the CEPH-accredited members of the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health (ASPPH), which makes students eligible to apply for ASPPH fellowships.

"The accreditation process requires commitment from administrators, faculty, staff, students and other constituents," says Laura Rasar King, executive director of CEPH. "The Council recognizes the efforts of Walden University to make ongoing improvements to ensure that students receive a high-quality education that advances them toward their career goals."

Walden's School of Health Sciences MPH program provides a solid grounding in foundational public health knowledge enriched with the experiences of students from around the world in a cutting-edge online environment. Courses feature current case studies and interactive media that simulates real-world public health issues and solutions. Through a field experience, students can make an immediate impact on their careers and communities. The next start date for the Master of Public Health program is November 25, 2019.

For nearly 50 years, Walden University has supported working professionals in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and more than 150 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with over 350 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. It is also one of more than 25 institutions that make up the Laureate International Universities network. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

