Walden University Expands Competency-Based Offerings to Include New Tempo Learning Bachelor's Program in Early Childhood Studies

The new BS in Early Childhood Studies program is part of Walden's portfolio of competency-based offerings for current and future educators, including an MS in Early Childhood Studies and Graduate Certificate in Early Childhood Administration, Management, and Leadership.

"Our new competency-based bachelor's program is designed to help students who want to pursue a career that guides, teaches, and motivates our youngest learners, while also providing them with an opportunity to advance more rapidly through the program by applying what they already know," said Dr. Martha Cheney, program director for Early Childhood Studies in The Richard W. Riley College of Education and Leadership.

This custom-paced online program allows students to learn and advance by mastering a series of competencies, including child development; respectful partnerships with families and communities; differentiating practices to support socially, culturally and linguistically diverse populations; and education policy.

Walden's competency-based BS in Early Childhood Studies is aligned with the National Association for the Education of Young Children's (NAEYC) professional standards, which aim to ensure high quality of early learning programs.

Tempo Learning is composed of competencies and rigorous assessments that have been designed by faculty and validated by employers—creating a direct link between education and the workplace. Experienced Walden faculty members work with students to help them understand critical competency concepts and support their learning as the students complete assessments designed to reflect the needs of the workplace. Successful students can demonstrate their learning and speed their progress toward earning their degree.

Walden was the sixth institution approved by the U.S. Department of Education to offer a direct assessment competency-based education program. Tempo Learning launched in 2015 with the competency-based MS in Early Childhood Studies program. Other competency-based programs include the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA).

To learn more about Tempo Learning and its growing portfolio of competency-based programs, visit www.WaldenU.edu/tempolearning.

About Walden University

For more than 45 years, Walden University has supported working professionals in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and their communities. Students from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 150 countries are pursuing their bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees online at Walden. The university offers more than 85 degree programs with more than 435 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, www.hlcommission.org. Walden is one of more than 70 institutions in 23 countries that make up the Laureate International Universities network. For more information about Walden, visit www.WaldenU.edu.



