Walden University Hires Dr. Denise Boston for New Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Position

"Dr. Denise Boston's internationally-recognized expertise and leadership will help Walden broaden its diversity, inclusion and equity efforts throughout all levels of the university," says Dr. Ward Ulmer , president of Walden. "In addition to the great strides Walden's Diversity and Inclusion Working Group has already implemented, Dr. Boston will enhance and lead new efforts to maintain a diverse and inclusive organization that champions the uniqueness of every Walden community member."

Since 2016, Walden's Diversity and Inclusion Working Group has researched, developed and implemented evidence-based best practices for promoting diversity and inclusion. As a part of their efforts, the group developed an ambassador program to train faculty and staff to support and initiate diversity and inclusion activities throughout the university community. They also commissioned the University Diversity and Inclusion Climate Survey and provided significant consultation in the development of a post-doctoral fellowship designed to increase the diversity of Walden's faculty.

In her role, Dr. Boston will be responsible for building and leading Walden's new Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Equity, while collaborating with Walden's Diversity and Inclusion Working Group. She will ensure that diversity, inclusion and equity are effectively modeled in every area of the students' educational process and throughout the university community.

"Walden University has such a vibrant, diverse community of learners, faculty and staff that I'm excited to work with to help ensure their unique perspectives, voices and experiences are heard and respected," says Dr. Boston. "It's an honor to lead this new initiative at my alma mater and make a difference at an amazing institution."

Dr. Boston most recently served as the dean of diversity and inclusion at the California Institute of Integral Studies, where she is also a professor of professional psychology and health. In her role as dean, she worked extensively with faculty, staff and students to advance diversity and inclusion within the university and with local community and business leaders. Additionally, Dr. Boston has an extensive background in higher education, having served in various academic roles at the District of Columbia College Access Program, The Catholic University of America, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and Bowie State University.

In addition to her academic experience, she is an author, consultant and frequent guest speaker on diversity, minority empowerment and social justice. Dr. Boston earned a BFA in Drama from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, an MA in Psychology Counseling from Goddard College and a PhD in Counseling Psychology from Walden University.

About Walden University

For nearly 50 years, Walden University has supported working professionals in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and more than 150 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with over 350 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. It is also one of more than 35 institutions in 10 countries that make up the Laureate International Universities network. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

SOURCE Walden University

Related Links

https://www.waldenu.edu

