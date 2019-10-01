Walden University Hosts Its 14th Annual Global Days of Service

"Walden University's Global Days of Service is such an inspiring time to see how the Walden community comes together to enact positive social change within their fields, local communities and beyond," says Dr. Ward Ulmer , president of Walden. "Partnering with dedicated charitable organizations allows us to best help those in need and make an important impact in local communities around the world."

Throughout the month of October, members of the Walden community will participate in university-hosted events or find volunteer projects in their local areas. This year, Walden is proud to partner with these organizations in the following locations:

American Red Cross Arizona, New Mexico , El Paso Region – Tempe, AZ

, El Paso Region – Baltimore Outreach Services – Columbia, MD

Clean the World – Orlando, FL

Crossroads Elementary School – Minneapolis, MN

Every Third Saturday – Minneapolis, MN

Heart of America – Minneapolis, MN

International Rescue Committee – Tempe, AZ

Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training (MCVET) – Columbia, MD

Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV) – Minneapolis, MN

People Serving People – Minneapolis, MN

Second Harvest Heartland – Minneapolis, MN

Southwest Human Development – Tempe, AZ

Valley of the Sun United Way – Tempe, AZ

"The Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training salutes Walden University for supporting our homeless veterans during their Global Days of Service," says Cereta Spencer, director of development & community engagement for MCVET. "MCVET is a 249-bed transitional housing facility for homeless veterans from around the United States. Our mission is to provide homeless veterans and other veterans in need with comprehensive services that will enable them to rejoin their communities as productive citizens. It takes an entire community to help a homeless veteran heal."

During previous Global Days of Service, the Walden community has participated in activities such as hosting clothing drives, assisting food banks and animal shelters, beautifying community spaces, remodeling computer labs, painting classrooms, installing wireless internet, cooking for families of sick children, and assisting with house-building projects. For more information on Walden's Global Days of Service, please visit WaldenU.edu/WaldenGDS.



About Walden University

For nearly 50 years, Walden University has supported working professionals in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and more than 150 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with over 350 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. It is also one of more than 25 institutions that make up the Laureate International Universities network. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

SOURCE Walden University

Related Links

https://www.waldenu.edu

