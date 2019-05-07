Walden University Offers New Applied Behavior Analysis Specialization in Master's in Psychology Program

MINNEAPOLIS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University's online MS in Psychology program now offers an Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) specialization that follows the Verified Course Sequence approved by the Association for Behavioral Analysis International. Students who successfully complete the course sequence through a convenient mix of live and asynchronous learning experiences in the program, as well as self-organized fieldwork outside the program, will be eligible to apply for the Board Certified Behavior Analyst® (BCBA®) certification.

Graduate-level ABA programs follow a rigorous 240-item task list aligned with the BCBA® certification. To help students successfully complete this list, Walden's online ABA specialization requires weekly live discussions and includes recorded lectures, asynchronous discussion boards and podcast interviews with experts so that working professionals can balance earning a master's with their career and personal commitments.

"The increasing use of evidence-based applied behavior analysis interventions is improving the lives of children and adults with autism and other developmental disabilities," says Dr. Steven Little, academic coordinator and faculty member for Walden's MS in Psychology program. "It is also creating new, fulfilling career opportunities for educators, healthcare professionals and others who want to help people in a variety of work settings."

Dr. Little, a faculty member since 2006 who led the specialization's development, is a board certified behavior analyst at the doctoral level (BCBA-D) and licensed psychologist in New York, California and New Zealand. He is a fellow of the American Psychological Association, where he was president of the Division of School Psychology in 2002 and the 2009 recipient of the Jack Bardon Award for lifetime service to the profession of school psychology.

The MS in Psychology Applied Behavior Analysis specialization is currently accepting applications for the next start date on May 28, 2019. To learn more about the ABA specialization, please visit WaldenU.edu/ABA.

About Walden University

For nearly 50 years, Walden University has supported working professionals in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and more than 150 countries are pursuing their bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with over 350 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. It is also one of more than 35 institutions in 10 countries that make up the Laureate International Universities network. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

