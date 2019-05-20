Walden University Receives the 2019 American Nurses Credentialing Center Accreditation Premier Program Award

MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University is pleased to announce it has received the 2019 American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Accreditation Premier Program Award, which recognizes accredited organizations that excel as providers of nursing continuing professional development (NCPD) and education.

Walden's Director of Continuing Nursing Education Dr. Hazel Dennison, RN, FNP-BC, CPHQ, CNE serves as ANCC Lead Nurse Planner for the university. In her role, she provides direction for all of Walden's nursing CE activities and ensures that the criteria meet the standards for ANCC excellence in NCPD.

"ANCC is proud to recognize the exemplary work of Walden University and its Lead Nurse Planner, Dr. Dennison, in providing NCPD activities that are innovative and creative," says Jennifer Graebe, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, ANCC director of accreditation in NCPD and joint accreditation. "Walden shows a continued commitment to demonstrating the value of NCPD within the profession of nursing and healthcare, while exhibiting how the impact of strong leadership, coupled with strategic design thinking, has on the development of NCPD activities."

Organizations receiving the award demonstrate excellence in leadership, innovation and quality outcomes to meet the needs of learners, while serving as exemplars that offer best practice models for others in the field of continuing nursing education.

"We're honored to receive the prestigious ANCC Accreditation Premier Program Award, recognizing Walden University's commitment towards nursing professional development and empowering nurses to improve patient care outcomes," says Dr. Andrea Lindell, RN, ANEF, Walden's College of Health Sciences vice provost and School of Nursing dean. "It's critical for organizations to champion NCPD activities that drive change to inspire and enable learners to enhance, improve and change their practice."

Award applications are accepted annually and organizations that apply are evaluated with rigor through a peer-review process by ANCC Primary Accreditation Appraisers and a member of the Commission on Accreditation. Accredited organizations that hold Premier Program status are expected to assist ANCC in advancing high-quality continuing nursing education activities, mentor other continuing nursing education organizations and provide, disseminate and publish best practices.

About Walden University

For nearly 50 years, Walden University has supported working professionals in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and more than 150 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with over 350 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. It is also one of more than 35 institutions in 10 countries that make up the Laureate International Universities network. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

About ANCC

The mission of the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association (ANA), is to promote excellence in nursing and health care globally through credentialing programs. ANCC's internationally renowned credentialing programs certify and recognize individual nurses in specialty practice areas. ANCC recognizes health care organizations that promote nursing excellence and quality patient outcomes while providing safe, positive work environments. In addition, ANCC accredits health care organizations that provide and approve continuing nursing education. ANCC is the only nurse credentialing organization to successfully achieve ISO 9001:2008 certification in the design, development and delivery of global credentialing services for nurses and health care organizations.

