Walden University's Master of Science in Nursing Program Receives 10-Year CCNE Accreditation Extension

MINNEAPOLIS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University's Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program has received a 10-year accreditation extension through December 31, 2030 by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), an autonomous national accrediting agency that ensures that quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate and residency programs in nursing.

"We're extremely proud to have received the maximum 10-year CCNE accreditation extension for our MSN programs," says Dr. Andrea Lindell, RN, ANEF, vice provost and dean of Walden's College of Nursing. "The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical importance of the nursing profession in ensuring the health and well-being of the global population. Our high-quality online programs are addressing the nursing shortage gap, while our nursing students and graduates are effecting positive social change through tackling healthcare inequities and instituting best practices in patient care."

Walden graduates more nurses with advanced degrees than any other university, including being the largest conferrer of MSN degrees in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) IPEDS database. The nursing programs at Walden are designed to help students use evidence-based practice to enhance patient care and develop leadership skills.

The MSN program features nine specializations to meet students' unique career goals, including five nurse practitioner (NP) and four specialty practice options. The specializations include Adult-Gerontology Acute Care NP, Adult-Gerontology Primary Care NP, Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP), Pediatric NP Primary Care, and Psychiatric-Mental Health NP. Specialty practice options include Nursing Education, Nurse Executive, Nursing Informatics, and Public Health Nursing.

Walden's CCNE accreditation also applies to four new specializations in the post-graduate APRN certificate program in Adult-Gerontology Acute Care NP, Adult-Gerontology Primary Care NP, FNP, and Psychiatric-Mental Health NP. The accreditation is for 10 years, which is also the maximum period that CCNE grants for them.

In total, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-BSN), MSN, Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), and post-graduate APRN certificate program in Adult-Gerontology Acute Care NP, Adult-Gerontology Primary Care NP, FNP, and Psychiatric-Mental Health NP at Walden University are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org).

CCNE serves the public interest by assessing and identifying programs that engage in effective educational practices. As a voluntary, self-regulatory process, CCNE accreditation supports and encourages continuing self-assessment by nursing programs and supports continuing growth and improvement of collegiate professional education and nurse residency programs.

For more information on Walden University's nursing programs, please visit WaldenU.edu/nursing.

About Walden University

More than 50 years ago, Walden University was founded to support adult learners in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and more than 115 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with over 300 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

SOURCE Walden University

Related Links

https://www.waldenu.edu/

