Walden University's School of Management Earns Performance Excellence Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University is pleased to announce its School of Management has been awarded the Performance Excellence Network's (PEN) Performance Excellence Award, which is based on the Baldrige Framework and is the culmination of a rigorous evaluation of an organization's management and performance system.

"The School of Management's mission is to educate students to think critically and create or apply knowledge of management for the benefit of society and individuals," says Dr. Marilyn Powell, vice provost of Walden's College of Management and Technology (CMT). "We apply those rigorous standards to ourselves at Walden, making a commitment to continually enhance our programs and the student learning experience."

The School of Management received the award's Advancement Level designation. The evaluation criteria for the award considers leadership, strategic planning, customer-related processes, measurement and knowledge management, workforce and operations, and it recognizes organizations that are systematically improving results.

"This year, organizations face extraordinary challenges, but Walden University is one of six organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to improving their processes and their outcomes for the benefit of their customers, workforce and other stakeholders," says Brian Lassiter, president and CEO of PEN. "These organizations are deserving of recognition in any year, but, even more so, given this year's circumstances. I imagine they will also more successfully navigate the challenges because of their efforts."

About Walden University

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020, Walden University was founded to support adult learners in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and more than 120 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with over 350 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

About Performance Excellence Network

The Performance Excellence Network was founded in 1987 by the Minnesota Legislature and Governor Rudy Perpich and was spun off into a private 501(c)3 nonprofit two years later. PEN advances improvement and performance excellence within organizations, individuals and communities. It helps leaders identify strengths and improvement opportunities, and it builds networks that bring information, resources, knowledge and best practices to organizations desiring to improve. PEN serves over 250 members and organizations in Minnesota and the Dakotas. For more information, go to performanceexcellencenetwork.org.

