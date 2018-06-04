Waldhaus Flims Appoints Burkhard Wolter as General Manager

Mr. Wolter brings more than 22 years of management experience at leading hotel properties across Europe, the Middle East and Asia to the Waldhaus Flims. Most recently, he served as the General Manager of The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah, a five-star luxury hotel and resort in Ajman, UAE, where he oversaw the property's opening and managed a team of 170 employees. Prior to that, he served as the General Manager at several properties managed by Kempinski Hotels & Resorts, where he established a focus on personalized customer service and operational excellence at each hotel. He also served in leadership roles at other well-regarded hospitality groups, including Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Almyra.

Since acquiring the Waldhaus Flims in December 2015, Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("Z Capital") embarked on a major renovation to restore its five-star rating. Since 2016, state-of-the-art technology has been implemented throughout the resort. The main lobby was remodeled and the renowned Waldhaus Spa was updated with world-class treatment centers and fitness facilities. Additionally, each of the resort's four restaurants, as well as the rooms and suites in the Grand Hotel and Villa Silvana, were renovated to provide a more contemporary look and feel.

"Burkhard is an accomplished veteran of five-star hospitality destinations around the world, and I am confident that he will be a great addition to the Waldhaus Flims," said James Zenni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Z Capital Group. "The Alps have long been the premiere destination for luxury accommodation, and the Waldhaus Flims continues to be the preeminent hotel and resort in the region for guests from around the world."

"The Waldhaus Flims is a one-of-a-kind resort, and I look forward to working closely with the Z Capital team to capitalize on new and original ways to provide our guests with first-class service and an incomparable experience," said Mr. Wolter.

About Waldhaus Flims

The Waldhaus Flims Alpine Grand Hotel & Spa is a historic, alpine resort located in the town of Flims, approximately 140 kilometers from Zurich in the heart of the Swiss Alps. Opened in 1877, the Waldhaus Flims exemplifies the successful integration of tradition and innovation in the art of hospitality. The resort offers an array of winter and summer activities including skiing, snowboarding, golfing, hiking and mountain biking. The Waldhaus Flims has nearly 150 rooms, features a leading spa and wellness program that includes a fitness center and more than 13 treatment rooms, renowned restaurants and lounges and offers the largest event space in the region.

In 2017, the Waldhaus Flims was named Best Hotel Spa in Switzerland at the 2017 European Health and Spa Awards, as well as one of the best Swiss Wedding Hotels of 2017 at the Wedding Award Switzerland event. The hotel also joined the Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. in 2017, an organization that represents the world's finest, one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and spas, and is a member of Virtuoso, a global network of the top luxury travel agencies. For more information, please visit www.waldhaus-flims.ch/en or visit us on Instagram.

About Z Capital Group

Z Capital Group, L.L.C. and its subsidiaries ("Z Capital") are leading alternative asset management firm with approximately $2.3 billion of regulatory assets under management. For over two decades, the Partners of Z Capital have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing.

Z Capital creates value for its investors by collaborating with talented management teams to generate investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies. The Z Capital Private Equity Funds' portfolio companies are within numerous industries, have aggregate annual revenues of approximately $1.3 billion, sell products in 57 countries, and have over 11,000 employees and an excess of 200,000 associates, directly and through joint ventures worldwide. The Z Capital investment strategy and portfolio companies are described at www.zcapgroup.net.

Media Contact

Jonathan Keehner / Julie Oakes / Kate Clark

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waldhaus-flims-appoints-burkhard-wolter-as-general-manager-300658950.html

SOURCE Waldhaus Flims