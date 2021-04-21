Waldo Photos Announces Launch of WaldoPro, an AI-powered Mobile Sales Platform for Pro Photographers

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Waldo Photos — an AI-powered photo platform featuring facial and jersey recognition delivery and proprietary mobile proof delivery— has announced the launch of WaldoPro, a suite of services for professional photographers.

The WaldoPro suite includes:

Waldo Photos

Photo Manager - an AI-powered SaaS platform for hosting, managing and publishing photos with advanced analytics

Sell Photos - a mobile sales platform leveraging Faceblocker copyright protection, text-based proof delivery, mobile app ordering process and drop ship print delivery.

Share Photos - automated mobile delivery platform for event photography

Member Connect - tools for marketing and remarketing, including personalized direct mail and a text-based communication platform.

"We're excited to bring WaldoPro to the professional photographer community. Our platform is helping our current photographer partners increase their sales conversions dramatically while spending less time with operations," said Rodney Rice, founder and CEO of Waldo Photos. "With the consumer increasingly on mobile and expecting a seamless purchase experience, our platform addresses the copyright issues associated with mobile proof delivery, increases the visibility and engagement by pushing the proofs via text alerts in near real-time, when purchasing is most likely, and automates order processing and fulfillment."

WaldoPro has been designed by the team at Waldo Photos to address all the issues faced by professional photographers in today's increasing mobile world. Waldo's AI-powered platform drives greater discovery and engagement by prospective customers as each prospect's proofs are delivered via SMS alerts, providing photographers with a 100% contactless sales model and an ability to sell photos months after the shoot.

Previously, Waldo Photos announced their patent for Faceblocker, a proprietary technology that allows professional photographers to copyright-protect their photo proofs. Over the past year, the FaceBlocker technology and mobile sales platform have been used by professional photographers at national gymnastics meets, dance and cheer competitions, Miss America, Miss USA, and NA Miss pageants, school portraits, and more. Many of the photography companies and event promoters who have been early adopters of the Waldo Photos platform have seen an increase in sales of over 100%.

In short, any photographer looking to earn more, while working less, can take advantage of WaldoPro today. To start a 30 day free trial, visit www.waldophotos.com/pro

About Waldo Photos

Founded by the co-founder / CEO of HomeAdvisor, Rodney Rice, Waldo Photos is the most advanced mobile-first platform for selling and sharing photos. The platform leverages facial and jersey recognition, a texting bot, 5 star rated mobile apps, and its patented FaceBlocker technology to take the hassle out of managing and delivering photos.

