Waldo Photos Launches an All-New Professional Photographer Directory

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Waldo Photos — an AI-powered photo platform featuring facial and jersey recognition delivery and proprietary mobile proof delivery— has announced the launch of their all-new professional photographer directory.

The Waldo professional photographer directory aims to connect Waldo's app users, both businesses and consumers, with professional photographers.

Professional photographers can now be found by over 300,000 Waldo users — and growing! A listing in the photographer directory is free for Photo Manager subscribers; those who aren't already subscribers can do so for $30/month, or just $1 a day!

Waldo works with hundreds of schools, youth sports leagues, churches and camps, many of whom look to Waldo for a professional photographer to shoot the hundreds of thousands of families in their communities. Waldo users can now quickly and easily find Waldo-fied photographers in their area and combine a great photographer with Waldo's advanced photo matching and delivery features.

"In helping build HomeAdvisor into one of the internet's largest marketplaces, I witnessed firsthand the power of helping small businesses grow," said Waldo's founder and CEO Rodney Rice. "We're now taking these learnings and hope to help professional photographers grow their businesses while delivering a solution that sets them apart from their competition."

Interested photographers can get found today at waldophotos.com/pro/

About Waldo Photos

Founded by the co-founder / CEO of HomeAdvisor, Rodney Rice, Waldo Photos is the most advanced mobile-first platform for sharing and selling photos. The platform leverages facial and jersey recognition, 5 star rated mobile apps, a texting bot, and its patented FaceBlocker technology to take the hassle out of gathering, managing, delivering, and selling photos.

