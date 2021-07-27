Waldo Photos Unveils New Monthly Subscription Service for Businesses, Local Communities, and Nonprofits

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waldo Photos, the industry's first AI-powered, mobile-first photo management, and delivery platform has now made its cutting edge technology accessible via a monthly or annual subscription. With the company's new Photo Manager and Photo Finder plans, businesses can organize all their event photos by those found in them and deliver everyone their photos in near real-time for as low as $130 per month. Every photo manager subscription comes with Waldo's powerful features such as automatically branding and applying hashtags to social shares for garnering more social media value from an organization's photos. Waldo also serves as an effortless way to crowdsource and curate photos from communities and event attendees.

Introducing Waldo's New Subscription Offering

Whether you're looking to boost your company culture with better employee engagement and personalized recognition, or you're a school interested in bolstering your sense of community while creating a more inclusive and equitable yearbook, or you want to create more buzz and excitement at your next fundraising gala by delivering photos directly to attendees' phones in near real-time; Waldo's photo management and delivery platform is the perfect solution.

"I'm excited about the transformation the product has seen during the 1st half of 2021. The team has done an amazing job." said, Rodney Rice, CEO of Waldo Photos, "With the platform now being available to all types of businesses and communities on a self-serve, monthly subscription basis, it is easy for companies of all sizes to take advantage of Waldo to start getting more value from their photos."

Are you ready to start centrally gathering, storing, and organizing your organization's photos, delivering them to your event attendees automatically, and unlocking the marketing value your photos have in today's social media-driven world? Sign up for a 30-day free trial here! Not sure which plan is the best for you? Send us a note and we'll offer you a free phone consultation to help you decide, email [email protected] to schedule.

Media contact:

Toni Schach

[email protected]

208-274-3171

SOURCE Waldo Photos