Waldorf Astoria Park City Named Four-Star in Forbes Travel Guide's 2021 Star Awards

Utah's premier luxury resort by Hilton, Waldorf Astoria Park City encompasses 159 newly renovated rooms and suites, Powder restaurant and the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Spa. The hotel has been established as a beloved property that offers Park City a combination of luxury, family focused adventures, and relaxation. Additionally, Waldorf Astoria Park City features intimate meeting and event space as well as an expansive outdoor space with fire pits, a heated pool and Jacuzzis.

Waldorf Astoria Park City is located in an ideal setting at the Canyons Village base of Park City Resort, the largest ski and snowboard resort in the United States, the hotel a mere 35-minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport with the immediate area that encompass two world-class ski resorts.

"We could not be more excited to receive such prestigious recognition. At its core, how we define luxury is very personal, and unique to each of us. In light of this, our commitment to training and quality has never been greater, which helps establish the structure, organization, and anticipation necessary for success. But it is our dedicated team of world class luxury professionals that make all the difference," General Manager, Adam Heffron said. "We are committed to building an emotional connection with each of our valued guests so that every visit to Waldorf Astoria Park City is truly unforgettable."

Forbes Travel Guide, the world-renowned expert in genuine Five-Star service, announced its 2020 Star Awards in February. FTG is now adding to the prestigious award winners list by revealing some 2021 winners early to provide getaway inspiration as travel picks up post-quarantine. The early winners for 2021 were inspected prior to COVID-19 closures.

"It gives us much pleasure to recognize these deserving properties with their 2021 awards," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "We hope that these excellent properties will prompt travelers to start dreaming about their next trip and build anticipation for our forthcoming full slate of awards in 2021."

He added, "It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating, and all of our winners have demonstrated dedication in their passion for service. We congratulate them all and their commitment to consistently deliver excellence to guests."

Forbes Travel Guide will celebrate the full list of 2021 Star Award winners in spring 2021. To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com. For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here.

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About Waldorf Astoria Park City

Waldorf Astoria Park City is situated at the base of Park City Mountain Resort and offers an ideal setting for an unforgettable luxury mountain vacation. The resort's authentic sense of place is reflected throughout the property from its distinct design aesthetic and locally inspired food & beverage scene to its custom amenities, services and array of signature experiences. Its guest rooms and suites are appointed with custom furnishings, top-of-the-line kitchens and spectacular views of the ski slopes and picturesque Wasatch Mountains. Integral to the guest experience at Waldorf Astoria Park City is its 16,000-square-foot spa as well as the resort's signature restaurant and bar, Powder. Additionally, Waldorf Astoria Park City features intimate meeting and event space as well as an expansive outdoor patio with fire pits, a heated pool and Jacuzzis. www.waldorfastoriaparkcity.com

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is a portfolio of 32 iconic properties that creates a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to personal service and culinary expertise in landmark locations around the world. Unified by their inspirational environments and True Waldorf Service, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver graceful service from the moment a guest books through checkout. In addition to the brand's renowned hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a best-in-class residential portfolio, including 18 properties either open or in development, that provide the comfort of a private home combined with the unsurpassed amenities and legendary service of Waldorf Astoria. Waldorf Astoria is a part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience Waldorf Astoria by booking at www.waldorfastoria.com or through the Hilton Honors mobile app. Learn about the brand by visiting newsroom.hilton.com/waldorfastoria, and follow Waldorf Astoria on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Please visit waldorfastoria.com for more information. Media may access high resolution images and more information by visiting news.waldorfastoria.com. Read more about Hilton Worldwide and its brand news at www.hiltonworldwide.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,200 properties with more than 983,000 rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2019 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2019 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the 108 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

