Waldorf Astoria Park City To Complete Full Room Refresh Project In 2019

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waldorf Astoria Park City will debut a full refresh to the resort's guest rooms and suites. This update will include new furnishings, carpet and an entirely updated room concept. The project will begin in September and is expected to be complete by late 2019.

The hotel will remain open during the refresh, with no anticipated disturbance to guests. The Spa and Fitness Center, Powder, and Palette Gift Shop will not be affected during the project.

"Waldorf Astoria Park City's intent is to bring new life to the luxury mountain residential ambiance of each guestroom and suite," said Adam Heffron, General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Park City. "We have worked closely with the Waldorf Astoria Brand Design team to ensure the legacy and timeless elegance for which Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts worldwide are known and honored, while simultaneously incorporating the unique vibe of Park City."

The renovations will elevate the already highly regarded resort, which recently received honors from several top programs: the 'Best Spa in North America' from The 2018 World Spa Awards, and 'Top Ten Resorts in the West' from Condé Nast Travelers' 2018 Readers' Choice Awards. Both accolades invoke recognition of the hotel's consistent dedication to the superior levels of service and guest experience. In addition to debuting the room renovations, the property will also celebrate its 10th anniversary as well as join more than 5,000 Hilton brand hotels worldwide in celebrating Hilton's 100th anniversary this year.

About Waldorf Astoria Park City :

Waldorf Astoria Park City is situated at the base of Park City Mountain Resort and offers an ideal setting for an unforgettable luxury mountain vacation. The resort's authentic sense of place is reflected throughout the property from its distinct design aesthetic and locally inspired food & beverage scene to its custom amenities, services and array of signature experiences. Its guest rooms and suites are appointed with custom furnishings, top-of-the-line kitchens and spectacular views of the ski slopes and picturesque Wasatch Mountains. Integral to the guest experience at Waldorf Astoria Park City is its 16,000-square-foot spa as well as the resort's signature restaurant and bar, Powder. Additionally, Waldorf Astoria Park City features intimate meeting and event space as well as an expansive outdoor patio with fire pits, a heated pool and Jacuzzis. www.waldorfastoriaparkcity.com

