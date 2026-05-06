WALDORF ASTORIA WASHINGTON DC DEBUTS SUMMER PROGRAMMING MARKING AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY

The landmark hotel launches new Americana-inspired installation and themed afternoon tea, signature cocktails, spa treatments, and curated suite experiences

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, the historic landmark hotel, announces the debut of its summer programming inspired by America's 250th anniversary. From May 19 through September 7, 2026, the seasonal lineup introduces a new Americana installation, alongside limited-time culinary and cocktail experiences, spa treatments, and curated accommodations across the property.

"We are proud to introduce a summer program that reflects both the legacy of our historic building and a major milestone for the country," said Senih Geray, general manager, Waldorf Astoria Washington DC. "From immersive design to culinary and wellness experiences, each element has been thoughtfully curated to offer guests a distinctive and memorable stay throughout the season."

The program includes refreshed lobby and exterior installations featuring a monument-inspired centerpiece, seasonal floral displays, and archival photography that pays tribute to history. Exterior floral arches and select vintage automobile displays will be featured during launch activations.

Themed accommodations include the newly debuted American Dream Suite, a residential-style suite featuring a dedicated listening lounge with vinyl records and Americana-inspired design details.

Guests can also book The American Dream Package to experience America's 250th anniversary with an unforgettable stay in the American Dream Suite. The package ensures guests arrive in style with private airport transfers, complemented by commemorative keepsakes and refined touches celebrating modern Americana. The hotel will also offer the America's 250th Anniversary Experience package, which includes valet parking, a $250 hotel credit, and an in-room classic film experience.

The property's dining destination Peacock Alley will debut the Red, White, and Brewed Afternoon Tea, featuring a menu of savory bites, pastries, and a curated tea selection, complemented by the seasonal cocktail Liberty in Bloom. Available Thursday through Sunday, seatings are 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm with bookings available now on OpenTable. A new property-wide cocktail collection will also launch at the bar, bringing a collection of beverages inspired by America as it celebrates its 250th anniversary.

At the Waldorf Astoria Spa, guests can also experience a seasonal treatment menu including the Luminary Radiance Facial, Golden Glow of Independence body treatment, Sunlit Polish Nail Ritual, and the America's 250th Anniversary Summer Sanctuary Package.

Additional programming includes a Father's Day Bourbon & Blues Day experience on June 21, featuring live music, tastings, and a pop-up shopping and leather monogramming experience.

For more information about Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, please visit the website, Facebook and Instagram.

About Waldorf Astoria Washington DC

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC brings effortless luxury rooted in elegant service, set within one of Pennsylvania Avenue's most iconic buildings. Housed in the nation's historic Old Post Office—an architectural treasure celebrated for its grandeur and listed on the National Register of Historic Places—the hotel offers a refined backdrop for the most consequential events, groundbreaking meetings, and unforgettable experiences, including its signature culinary and cocktail destinations such as the Tasting Salon and culinary icon José Andrés' newly opened Bazaar Meat. As part of Hilton's distinguished portfolio of luxury properties worldwide, Waldorf Astoria Washington DC continues to set the standard for timeless hospitality in the nation's capital.

SOURCE Waldorf Astoria Washington DC