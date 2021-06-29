Waldron Private Wealth hires Renee Kitchens in Detroit

DETROIT, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waldron Private Wealth, a wealth management firm serving individuals, families and business owners, has recently hired Renee Kitchens as senior wealth advisor. A highly credentialed wealth management specialist, Kitchens will expand the firm's presence in the Midwest in addition to servicing Waldron's burgeoning client-base throughout the region.

"I've worked for several wealth management firms throughout my career, but Waldron is very unique," said Kitchens. "The firm's robust service offerings and tailored approach to wealth management far exceeds expectations in our industry. I'm honored to be part of the team."

Located just outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Waldron is an independent wealth management firm catering to high-net-worth individuals and families. The firm is perennially ranked among the top wealth advisors in the country and was recently named one of the top workplaces in the Western Pennsylvania region.

Waldron's team has always demonstrated a strong commitment to the company's founding principles and strategic vision. Central to this approach is maintaining a low client-to-staff ratio, currently better than 5 to 1. This key differentiator allows Waldron advisors to customize planning and investment solutions for each client's unique situation.

In recent years, the firm has attracted new clientele in the Metro-Detroit market, prompting the addition of a locally based specialist. As senior wealth advisor, Kitchens will be tasked with building client relationships and providing comprehensive wealth planning services.

"We hire slowly at Waldron – we have a very high standard for client service and want to make sure each team member is the right fit," said Michael Krol, partner and head of wealth advisory services at Waldron. "Adding Renee to our team not only expands our footprint, but also adds a top-tier wealth advisor to our trust and estates roster."

Prior to joining Waldron, Kitchens was a vice president for Citigroup Trust and Comerica Bank. She started her career as an independent attorney and received her J.D. from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School.

Kitchens currently resides in Flat Rock, Michigan, with her family.

