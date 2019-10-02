Walgreens And Postmates Meet Customers' Needs With On-Demand Delivery In New York City

"In the last year, orders from convenience and drugstores have increased by 68%. By collaborating with Walgreens, we are able to provide our customers with even more convenience when it comes to everyday items that they need now," said Craig Whitmer, VP, Merchant Business Development, Postmates.

Bringing together the scale of Walgreens with the on-demand delivery service of Postmates will allow both businesses to better meet the needs of their customers. Postmates found that its customers are seeking many of the everyday items found at Walgreens. For example, the top items New Yorkers order are Smart Water, Gatorade, San Pellegrino, Tylenol and Pedialyte. Further, during last flu season, from August 2018 to January 2019, Postmates saw a 173% increase in orders for cough relief items, a 111% increase in sinus relief aids and a 50% spike in soup orders.

"We share Postmates' commitment to providing customers with convenient, differentiated shopping experiences, and together we can help ensure our customers are getting what they need, when they need it," said Joe Hartsig, Chief Merchandising Officer, Walgreens. "Particularly as we head into the peak season for flu, being able to bring our customers convenience items as well as cough and cold relief directly to their home can take the stress out of being sick."

This news comes as the latest addition to Postmates roster of leading restaurants and retailers while continuing to solidify them as a leader in offering the most choice in on-demand delivery— including more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order items from participating Walgreens stores, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Customers can pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited, for $9.99 per month.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

About Postmates

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

About Walgreens

Walgreens ( walgreens.com ), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. As of August 31, 2018, Walgreens operates 9,560 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.

SOURCE Postmates

Related Links

http://www.postmates.com

