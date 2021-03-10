Walgreens Enlists Nuance's AI-Powered Intelligent Engagement Solutions to Help Customers Schedule COVID Vaccine Appointments

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walgreens and Nuance® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced the organizations collaborated to help Walgreens customers schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Walgreens deployed Nuance's AI-powered Intelligent Engagement solutions to meet the needs of more customers by extending access to vaccine information and scheduling beyond its web-based portal.

Walgreens customers can now call 1-800-Walgreens or a Walgreens store and speak in English or Spanish to Nuance's intelligent conversational voicebot to get answers to COVID-19 questions, confirm eligibility according to applicable guidelines, and schedule their vaccine appointments wherever vaccines are available. The Nuance solution also sends the customer an SMS text to confirm appointments after the call.

"Ensuring equitable access to care is essential," said Robert Weideman, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Nuance. "Using our proven voice- and AI-powered solutions to help as many Walgreens customers as possible experience a more modern, convenient, and secure process for scheduling their COVID vaccine appointments is one of the most important outcomes we can achieve."

The option to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments over the phone is available in English or Spanish to all individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Walgreens. To learn more about Nuance's COVID vaccine solutions, click here.

