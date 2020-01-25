Walk for Life speaker predicts end to legal abortion: "You are the generation that is going to do it"

"You are the generation that is going to do it," said Rev. Clenard Childress Jr., an African American Baptist minister, who first spoke at the Walk in 2005. "Abortion and Roe v. Wade's days are numbered."

Walk organizer Eva Muntean presented four of the seven Moms who appeared at the 2019 Walk, where the crowd heard their babies' hearts beat in the womb. This year, those Moms appeared with the babies who were born last spring. Muntean note that last January it would have been "perfectly legal" to kill those babies.

"Life is life—life is a gift," said one of the most moving speakers, businessman Nathan Sullivan, whose birth mother was raped by an acquaintance in 1990 while she was a college student in San Francisco.

"How I was conceived does not define me," said Sullivan. "Adoption is a beautiful option—but it is more than an option, it is a blessing."

Nathan's birth mother Kathy Folan told the crowd, "Why should he be put to death for someone else's crime?"

Folan recounted how as a junior she was raped by an acquaintance, and that while her "all American near perfect life" was forever changed, the open adoption of Nathan to a loving family in Maryland, and their connection in his adulthood has been a gift to their entire family, her husband, two sons and daughter. "I had no idea all our lives would turn out so beautifully."

Portland Archbishop Alexander Sample gave the invocation at the start of the rally, saying: "We pray the day would come soon that we would not have to gather together like this."

Founded in 2005 by a group of San Francisco Bay Area residents, the Walk for Life West Coast's mission is to change the perceptions of a society that thinks abortion is an answer by establishing a West Coast tradition of celebrating life from conception to natural death.

SOURCE Walk for Life West Coast