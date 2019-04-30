Walk in Any Terrain With Multi-Purpose Foldable Sock Shoe: Ventex Seeks to Replace Sneakers With Drymile, an All-Purpose, Affordable, Waterproof and Breathable Footwear Design

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to expensive products featuring a lack of functionality in the waterproof sock and shoe industry, a new company, Ventex Inc., (https://www.drymileshoes.com/about ), is seeking to provide an all-terrain, affordable waterproof sock shoe, Drymile, that incorporates all the benefits of an outdoor shoe into one convenient design.

In response to expensive products featuring a lack of functionality in the waterproof sock and shoe industry, a new company, Ventex Inc., (https://www.drymileshoes.com/about ), is seeking to provide an all-terrain, affordable waterproof sock shoe, Drymile, that incorporates all the benefits of an outdoor shoe into one convenient design. The company's unique footwear combines rain boots and sneakers into a single economical product that can fold up like a sock. Drymile is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and is adaptable to any outdoor or indoor activity, including skiing, snowboarding, or home use. After removing your ski boots, you can easily change back into Drymile, eliminating the inconvenience of walking around in heavy ski/snowboarding boots. Ventex has launched a Kickstarter campaign, (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/drymile/drymile-100-waterproof-packable-sock-shoes ), to spread awareness about their product.

Driven by their passion for the outdoors, the team at Ventex Inc. developed Drymile, a multi-terrain sock shoe adaptable to any outdoor or indoor activity, including skiing, snowboarding, or home use. The company's unique footwear combines rain boots and sneakers into a single economical product that can fold up like a sock. The design also provides outdoor enthusiasts with the ability to buckle Drymile to pants or any bag utilizing its pro buckle design, freeing them from having to walk around in heavy ski/snowboarding boots in winter conditions.

"For the first time in our industry, we are able to combine rain boots and sneakers into one single product that folds up like a pair of socks. Drymile is a fun product to have in any weather and in any terrain -- when you don't want your feet wet," said Rick Chi, Ventex Inc. creator and founder. "All the lightweight minimalist shoes or sock shoes currently on the market are all dedicated to summer or dry weather wear and are vulnerable to water penetration. Unfortunately, your feet will get wet. Only we are able to keep sock shoes lightweight, minimalist, waterproof, breathable, and all-weather."

Benefits of Drymile include:

Full Functionality: Waterproof and breathable.

Attractive Design: Upper sole is based on the knitting design.

Minimalist Sole and Packable Function: Provides flexibility to wear either as everyday shoes, as secondary utility shoes, or can be stored as an emergency shoe.

High Ankle Design: Provides protection from water penetration to the ankle.

Pro Buckle Folding Design: Allows you to fold and buckle Drymile to pants or any bags.

Convenient: Fun, affordable, and convenient to use.

It was during a ski trip to Japan when Chi found the inspiration for developing Drymile. Chi was vexed with the limitations of the waterproof socks he was wearing, particularly when he removed his ski boots and tried to walk on rough terrain.

"The problem with walking around with socks is that they didn't have soles, so it was painful when I stepped on tough terrain," Chi explained. "Even though the water didn't penetrate my waterproof socks, the socks were still wet on the outside, so when I try to put my boots back on it was very difficult and uncomfortable."

ABOUT VENTEX

At Ventex, our goal is to make the experience of enjoying the beautiful outdoors even simpler and more convenient, by offering our innovative product Drymile for new found freedom and flexibility. We aim to make the lives of outdoors enthusiasts even more exciting with our terrain-proof products, which provides protection from the elements, are minimalist, lightweight, and fun to use for both indoors and outdoors purposes. With Drymile sock shoe, anyone can go on an adventure.

