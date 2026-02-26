Walk-In Wills and Simon A. Kubiak Achieves Superb Avvo Rating 2025-2026

Arizona and New Mexico estate planning attorneys for wills, trusts, and probate recognized for 5-star service by AVVO.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon A. Kubiak, founding attorney of Walk-In Wills, has earned an Avvo Rating of 9.9 (Superb) alongside a perfect 5.0-star client rating based on 10 verified reviews. A 2021 Top 100 Trial Lawyer in New Mexico and 2021 Best Lawyer recognized by Expertise, Kubiak has served families and individuals across Chandler, Arizona, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Albuquerque, New Mexico since 2003.

The Avvo Rating system evaluates a lawyer's profile based on factors such as experience and background, years licensed, work experience, education, legal community recognition, peer endorsements, and legal thought leadership. Walk-In Wills' high rating is a testament to its comprehensive experience and active engagement within the legal community. This award reinforces Walk-In Wills' ongoing mission to deliver exceptional service and protect client interests through meticulous and accessible estate planning. Navigating the complexities of estate planning often presents significant challenges, with common obstacles ranging from incorrectly executed documents to instruments lacking precise legal language. These issues can lead to judicial scrutiny, prolonged court oversight, and increased administrative costs for an estate.

"I have personally hired Simon for family law issues and then some corporate law needs, his firm has always provided me sound advice and guidance. Would rate six stars if it would let me," stated an Avvo Reviewer . "Treats you like a real person, highly recommend." Explore how Walk-In Wills can help protect your assets and wishes, or download a free estate planning checklist on their homepage at https://walkinwills.com/.

Wills and Trusts Remain Improtant to Arizona and New Mexico Residents

Research consistently shows that most American adults do not have a will or trust in place, not from indifference, but because the process feels overwhelming in an already stressful situation. Many believe their assets don't warrant a formal plan. Others find it difficult to confront their own mortality. Walk-In Wills was built to remove those barriers, breaking estate planning into clear, manageable steps that produce legally sound documents from the outset.

A living trust is one of the most effective tools for avoiding probate, but it only protects assets that are actually transferred into it. Vehicles, checking accounts, and personal property are routinely overlooked, leaving them subject to probate regardless of the trust's existence. In both Arizona and New Mexico, dying without a valid will means state law, not personal wishes, determines who inherits assets and who is appointed guardian of minor children. Walk-In Wills helps clients avoid the most common and costly planning mistakes:

Assets not titled in the trust passing through probate despite the trust's existence

State law determining inheritance when no valid will is in place

Courts appointing guardians for minor children when none is designated

Incorrectly executed documents inviting judicial scrutiny and increased administrative costs

Walk-In Wills' consistent commitment to providing clear, concise, and legally sound estate planning solutions remain as diligent as ever. Since 2003, Walk-In Wills has assisted individuals in New Mexico and Arizona in safeguarding their most valuable assets. The firm's approach focuses on demystifying the estate planning process, ensuring clients understand their options and can make informed decisions. This dedication helps mitigate the risks associated with inadequate or improperly structured estate documents, ensuring final wishes are respected and legally upheld.

Walk-In Wills is an estate planning law firm founded in 2003, dedicated to helping individuals and families protect their assets and plan confidently for the future. The firm provides comprehensive services including will creation, trust administration, probate, special needs trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, Medicaid planning, powers of attorney, and transfer-on-death deeds. With offices in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Chandler, Arizona, Walk-In Wills is committed to making estate planning clear, accessible, and stress-free. The firm offers free one-hour consultations and can be reached at https://walkinwills.com/

