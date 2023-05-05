Walk-N-Roll for Spina Bifida Returns in Person May 21

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SBANYS' 2nd annual Walk-N-Roll event is back - in person - at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. The Walk-N-Roll is a family-friendly one-mile walk with fun for the whole family. Some of the activities guests can anticipate this year include: Raffles, Live DJ & Singer, Barbeque, Silent Auction items and face painting for the kids!

"The Walk-N-Roll is an incredibly unique event dedicated to access, inclusion, and empowerment of the Spina Bifida community," said Joe Slaninka, Board member of SBANYS. "It is the sole event of its kind in our state and the only chance for hundreds of individuals living with Spina Bifida and friends of the community to gather."

The community is invited to participate in the Walk-N-Roll, which includes a short one mile walk. Registration is free; participant check in will open on site from 9:00am to 10:00am the day of the event. Event officials encourage Walkers and Rollers to be at the park at least 15 minutes prior to the event start.

Unable to join the event in person? You can still participate! Walk-N-Roll your way from 5/13/2023 through 5/21/2023, track your steps, then post a selfie with your results on Facebook and tag @SBANYS1.

To register for or donate to our Walk-N-Roll visit https://charity.pledgeit.org/SBANYSWalkNRoll.

ABOUT US: The Spina Bifida Association of New York State is an organization that has worked tirelessly since its founding to support the health and wellness of those living with Spina Bifida and to raise awareness about this condition. SBANYS strives to create a better future for those living with and impacted by Spina Bifida, which includes an estimated 4,000 individuals in New York State alone. To learn more about our work and how you can get involved visit www.sbanys.org.

CONTACT:

Julia Duff

Executive Director

Spina Bifida Association of New York State

[email protected]

518-399-9151

