Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar Takes a Bite out of Georgia, Aims to Add Up to 20 Locations by 2024

ATLANTA, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, a leading full-service family sports bar that provides gourmet takes on game day favorites, recently announced plans to launch expansion efforts throughout Georgia with a specific focus in the greater Atlanta metro area. As a new restaurant concept in the market, the emerging brand will ramp up growth through strategic franchise partnerships with an overall goal to introduce up to 20 new locations throughout the state over the next five years.

Setting the local development push in motion, the growing brand already has deals inked for Columbus, Augusta, and Savannah. Continuing its strategic expansion, the Walk-On's team is specifically looking for motivated franchise partners to develop up to 10 new locations throughout the Atlanta metro area plus an additional 10 locations spread out across Columbus, Augusta, Macon, Savannah, Athens, Albany, Warner Robins, and Valdosta – all through single or multi-unit agreements.

"It is an exciting chapter of our growth story as we break into untapped markets with new franchise partners. With active development in Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee, we're adding to our footprint in the southeast – Georgia makes perfect sense for us to expand," said Walk-On's President & COO, Scott Taylor. "Georgia is extremely hospitable, focused on community values with engaged neighborhoods – it's a perfect brand fit for us and we look forward to growing our presence throughout the state."

Since opening its flagship location in Baton Rouge, Walk-On's has become an increasingly popular eatery, offering signature Louisiana-inspired menu items. Whether it be for date night, a drink, girl's night out or a family dinner, Walk-On's is the place for everyone – because everyone needs a little playing time. Every dish is made from scratch using fresh ingredients to bring its savory cuisine to life. Walk-On's diverse menu has offerings ranging from unique twists on game day staples to upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays pleasing all palates. Its game day atmosphere paired with a true southern hospitality makes it a perfect dining destination for everyone. As stated by co-owner and NFL superstar Drew Brees, Walk-On's is "a great place to bring my family, teammates and business colleagues," and we're excited to help "expand the brand across the nation."

"As we grow in Georgia, we're committed to fulfilling our vision of consistently offering an unparalleled dining experience," added Walk-On's Founder, Brandon Landry. "Walk-On's is hands-down the best quality and our ability to provide our guests with a true game day experience outmatches the competition- all of which has created a loyal customer following directly contributing to our over $5 million average unit volume."

Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar is seeking qualified, active and engaged individuals who are familiar with restaurant business operations, are involved with their community, and are hungry to dive into the world of franchising. Additionally, they must be true team players who have a passion for delivering great food and a game day experience.

Today, with over 100 locations in development across 15 states, the brand is on track for strategic franchise expansion nationwide. For more information on Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://walk-ons.com/franchising.

About Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at Louisiana State University. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States with 25 locations currently open and operating and over 100 in development. Its Louisiana-inspired menu combines food and drinks made from scratch, daily. Walk-On's All-American team serves up a game day experience in a fun, welcoming family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit, www.walkons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities please visit, www.walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, Director of Franchise Sales & Real Estate, at 225-330-4533.

Media Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman PR, (847) 945-1300, KMcNamara@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar

Related Links

http://www.walkons.com

