Walk-On's Establishes First-of-its-Kind Restaurant Category: Sports Bistreaux

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baton Rouge's very own Walk-On's, a destination known for offering elevated Louisiana-inspired food alongside an unparalleled sports viewing experience, is claiming a new restaurant category: Sports Bistreaux. Capturing the true essence of the Walk-On's brand, Sports Bistreaux is at the intersection of great sports and even better food, a truly unique and one-of-a-kind concept. Restaurant signage will change from Bistreaux & Bar to Sports Bistreaux starting with its newest opening in Conway, Arkansas in January, and at its additional 30-plus restaurants in early 2020.

Popular for being both the go-to place for game day and an eatery for quality, scratch-made dishes every day, the Walk-On's concept remains unchanged, but rather more defined as it carves its own vertical to best support what fans love most – its delicious Louisiana-inspired food coupled with excitement on game days. By coining Sports Bistreaux, Walk-On's aims to promote an even more inclusive environment in the communities it serves, so that everyone, from local foodies to dedicated sports fans to area families, feels at home when they walk through each restaurants' doors.

"We're always looking for ways to improve and zero-in on what's most important for our fans," said Brandon Landry, who founded Walk-On's in 2003. "In talking with our team, it became clear to us that we don't really fit neatly into the category of a bar, nor do we fit into the mold of a traditional restaurant – we're truly an elevated version of both. When asked to explain the Walk-On's concept to someone that isn't familiar, none of our team members felt comfortable calling it a sports bar or casual dining spot, so we decided to create a restaurant category of our own: Sports Bistreaux."

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's diverse menu continues offer unique twists on game day staples – such as the Smoked Gouda Turkey Burger, Boom Boom Shrimp PoBoy, and Cajundillas, in addition to upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays – such as Crawfish Two Ways, Mardi Gras Mahi, and Duck and Andouille Gumbo. Its innovative menu provides vast and flavorful dishes for every guest.

And, with inclusivity at the forefront, Walk-On's will remain the place for everyone – whether it be for date night, a drink, girl's night out or a family dinner. Dishes are made from scratch using fresh ingredients to bring its savory cuisine to life. As stated by co-owner and NFL superstar Drew Brees, Walk-On's is "a great place to bring my family, teammates and business colleagues."

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at Louisiana State University. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States with 33 locations currently open and operating and over 150 in development. Its Louisiana-inspired menu combines food and drinks made from scratch, daily. Walk-On's All-American team serves up a game day experience in a fun, welcoming family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit, www.walkons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities please visit, www.walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, Director of Franchise Sales & Real Estate, at 225-330-4533.

