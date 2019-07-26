Walk-On's Named Official Sports Restaurant & Bar for Louisiana State University

BATON ROUGE, La., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baton Rouge's very own Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, a leading full-service family sports bar that provides gourmet takes on game day favorites, has been named the "Official Sports Restaurant & Bar of LSU Athletics." The local restaurant-favorite has entered a five-year 'Tiger Partnership' with the University that aims to bring the community together and celebrate LSU sports.

This partnership is an incredible honor for Walk-On's as founder Brandon Landry conceptualized the restaurant as a walk-on athlete for the LSU basketball team. A true believer in the idea, Landry and his fellow teammate submitted a formal Walk-On's business plan as part of a class project in one of their business courses. Their LSU professor gave them a "C," based on the belief that the idea wasn't quite fully developed. This provided the motivation needed to actualize their dream. Despite having little business experience and less financial background, the traits of a walk-on athlete – hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence – carried the vision to life as Walk-On's opened in 2003 in the shadows of LSU's Tiger Stadium.

"This is truly a special opportunity to give back to the school that has given me so much both as a college athlete and young business owner. Our Walk-On's team could not be more excited to become an official partner of LSU Athletics and come together as a community to cheer on our Tigers," said Landry. "Being in the shadows of Tiger Stadium has kept us connected to the University all this time and we are so thankful for their support. This is where it all began and it feels great to build on that hometown pride."

The partnership will feature various promotions such as "Dance for your Dinner" in-game activations with a chance to win prizes such as $500 gift cards. Additionally, Walk-On's will host a "Walk-On Down to Death Valley" online sweepstakes where one lucky fan will win an opportunity to walk down Victory Hill during pre-game with the LSU Band and LSU Spirit Squad, plus receive game tickets and sideline passes. Stay tuned for details as the contest will kick-off mid-August. Meanwhile, community members are encouraged to dine-in on gamedays for the ultimate LSU sports viewing experience while indulging in mouthwatering cuisine.

Join Walk-On's Burbank as it kicks off the season providing memorable game day experiences with a taste of Louisiana created by an All-American team. The diverse menu has offerings ranging from unique twists on game day staples – such as a Smoked Gouda Turkey Burger, Boom Boom Shrimp Poboy, and Cajundillas, to upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays – such as Crawfish Etou-Ways, Mardi Gras Mahi, and Duck and Andouille Gumbo. Its innovative menu provides vast and flavorful dishes for every guest.

Whether it be for date night, a drink, girls night out or a family dinner, Walk-On's is the place for everyone – because everyone needs a little playing time. Dishes are made from scratch using fresh ingredients to bring its savory cuisine to life. Its game day atmosphere paired with a true southern hospitality makes it a perfect dining destination for everyone. As stated by co-owner and NFL superstar Drew Brees, Walk-On's is "a great place to bring my family, teammates and business colleagues."

For more information on Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, please visit www.walkons.com.

About Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at Louisiana State University. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States with 25 locations currently open and operating and over 100 in development. Its Louisiana-inspired menu combines food and drinks made from scratch, daily. Walk-On's All-American team serves up a game day experience in a fun, welcoming family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit, www.walkons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities please visit, www.walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, Director of Franchise Sales & Real Estate, at 225-330-4533.

Media Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman PR, (847) 945-1300, KMcNamara@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar

Related Links

https://walkons.com

