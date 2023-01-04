Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Announces CEO Transition as Brand Approaches 20th Anniversary

Founder Brandon Landry appoints Scott Taylor CEO

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux announced today that Founder Brandon Landry has appointed Scott Taylor to the Chief Executive Officer role. Landry will transition to Chairman of the Board of Directors. Taylor has served as Walk-On's President and COO since joining the company in 2010.

Together, Landry and Taylor have evolved Walk-On's from the original sports bar concept to a juggernaut in the casual dining space, offering Louisiana cuisine, elevated sports bar fare and American classics. The brand has more than 75 restaurants open across 13 states, a franchise pipeline of 100 more in various stages of development and expects to open 20 additional locations in 2023. Supported by strong systems and operations, the brand boasts systemwide average unit volumes of over $5 million.

"Over the past 12 years, Scott and I have built a culture and team that is focused on delivering best-in-class support and results for our franchise partners," said Landry. "He is the natural choice to assume the CEO reins as the brand enters its 20th year."

Walk-On's has earned multiple local and national accolades, mostly recently being named Entrepreneur magazine's #1 Sports Bar Franchise for the third year in a row. In 2015, football legend Drew Brees became a co-owner of the brand, and in 2020, private equity firm 10 Point Capital invested. Several current and former professional sports figures – including Dak Prescott, Dabo Swinney, Devon White and Derrick Brooks – are franchisees of the brand.

"It has been an honor to work alongside such a passionate founder to build this incredible brand," commented Taylor. "I look forward to leading the continued growth of our team and franchise family, and bringing the Walk-On's experience to more guests across the country."

Taylor sits on a number of advisory boards in recognition of his deep restaurant expertise. Notably he is on advisory boards for the Louisiana Restaurant Association and the Restaurant Leadership Conference and he is the incoming Chair for the college of Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management at the University of Florida.

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On's All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com.

