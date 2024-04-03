Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Announces the Return of "Pick Your Play"

Exclusive Online Offer for the Final NCAA Tournament Games

ATLANTA, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated "Pick Your Play" online-exclusive offer, perfectly timed with the final games of the NCAA Tournament. From Thursday, April 4, through Monday, April 8, fans can elevate their game-watching experience with Walk-On's signature dishes delivered straight to their door.

In a move that celebrates the spirit and excitement of the season, the $49.99 "Pick Your Play" promotion features a choice-driven dining experience designed to cater to the varied tastes of guests. The offer includes half pans of Walk-On's fan-favorite 25 bone-in wings, 50 boneless wings or 12 sliders, allowing customers to select any two of the three options to create their ideal "Pick Your Play" bundle. Recognizing the importance of the perfect game-day feast, Walk-On's encourages fans to complement their bundle with a tempting add-on: a 12 oz. serving of creamy, crowd-pleasing queso and chips for an additional $10. This blend of flavors is sure to score points with any team of fans.

"Our 'Pick Your Play' campaign is a slam dunk for basketball fans everywhere," said Laurie Curtis, Walk-On's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our guests love variety and quality, and this offer is designed to deliver just that. It's our way of being part of the excitement that surrounds these games, providing a hassle-free, delicious dining option for fans."

The "Pick Your Play" bundle is an online-only exclusive available for delivery and "to-geaux," ensuring that fans can easily place their orders from the comfort of their homes. This initiative reflects Walk-On's dedication to convenience and customer satisfaction, making it simpler than ever to enjoy the big games with great food. For more information on the "Pick Your Play" bundle and to place an order, guests can visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux:

As the leading sports restaurant, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux delivers a perfect blend of scratch-made culinary delights, vibrant entertainment, and warm hospitality. Renowned for its thrilling sports viewing experience, Walk-On's is the go-to spot for families and friends seeking memorable dining adventures. Embodying the zest and communal spirit of Louisiana, Walk-On's welcomes every guest to partake in its celebration of food, life, and sports, every day.

SOURCE Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux