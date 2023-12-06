WALK-ON'S SPORTS BISTREAUX APPOINTS LAURIE CURTIS AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, the award-winning restaurant and sports bar brand, is excited to announce Laurie Curtis as the brand's new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As the CMO, Curtis brings a wealth of experience to drive strategic marketing initiatives, enhance brand visibility, and contribute to the overall success of the company. Her vision and dedication to excellence align seamlessly with Walk-On's commitment to providing an exceptional dining experience for sports enthusiasts and food lovers alike.

Laurie Curtis, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)
"As Walk-On's continues to grow, Laurie's rich background and expertise make her the perfect addition to our brand and executive leadership team," said Chris Dawson, CEO of Walk-On's. "With Laurie at the helm of our marketing efforts, we are confident she will elevate our brand and help redefine the sports dining experience."

Curtis comes to Walk-On's with over 25 years of marketing experience. In her most recent role as Vice President of Marketing and Menu Innovation at Denny's, Curtis played a pivotal role in revitalizing the brand, driving growth, and leading significant menu innovations. Her responsibilities included overseeing brand and field marketing, product development, communications, and insights. Curtis has also held leadership roles with multi-billion-dollar companies, like Pizza Hut, TGI Friday's, and Domino's Pizza. She holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Texas A&M University and an MBA from The University of Texas - Dallas.

"I am thrilled to join Walk-On's at a time when people are craving a special dining experience. I believe Walk-On's has the food, ambience, and commitment to hospitality that truly sets this brand apart," said Curtis. "My vision is to not only make Walk-On's a household name but to help transform the brand into the icon we truly believe it can be. The exceptional team at Walk-On's is laser focused on creating an unforgettable experience for our guests, and I am excited to be a part of the brand's incredible journey."

Curtis assumed her new role on December 4 and will be located in Walk-On's Atlanta headquarters.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, celebrated as the #1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is a nationally recognized restaurant and sports bar that brings together the love of food, sports, and community. Concepted on the back of a napkin by LSU walk-on basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its doors in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, right in LSU's backyard. With a winning culture inspired by the grit, hustle and true spirit of a college walk-on, the brand has become a beloved destination for sports enthusiasts, families, and friends to celebrate any occasion. The menu boasts scratch-made dishes including hand-patted burgers, sandwiches, seafood, and Louisiana favorites, paired with a wide selection of unique cocktails and beers. Walk-On's, grounded in genuine Louisiana hospitality, ensures that guests feel right at home the moment they step into the restaurant. Entering its 20th year with nearly100 restaurants in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating nationwide expansion – ranked #1 by Entrepreneur for Top New Franchise and consistently ranking in Top 500 lists for Restaurant Business, Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. Walk-On's success and growth are a testament to its passionate franchise partners, including renowned athletes in co-owner Drew Brees, as well as franchisee's Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and football coach Dabo Swinney. To learn more about Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux or to get more information on becoming a franchisee, please visit walk-ons.com. 

WALK-ON'S SPORTS BISTREAUX LEVELS UP EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP, APPOINTING CHRIS PORCELLI AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND JENNIFER PECORARO-STRIEPLING AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

WALK-ON'S CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH NATIONAL WALK-ON DAY DECLARATION, ADDING BONE-IN WINGS TO MENU AND CELEBRATING COLLEGIATE WALK-ON ATHLETES NATIONWIDE

