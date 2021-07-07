Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Appoints Luke DeRouen as the Brand's First Chief Marketing Officer

"We are so excited to welcome Luke DeRouen as Walk-On's first Chief Marketing Officer," said Brandon Landry, CEO, co-founder and owner of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. "His wealth of knowledge and outstanding industry experience aligns with our Walk-On's Way mentality. We're confident that Luke will be a tremendous asset for our company."

In this newly created CMO role, Luke will oversee all of the marketing functions involved with the brand along with beverage innovation, new menu testing and consumer engagement.

Luke DeRouen added, "I'm ecstatic to return to my Louisiana roots and join the Walk-On's team. With a unique, quality-first menu, connection to sports and most of all the people and culture in place, we have an incredible story to tell and a massive opportunity to continue building this brand so consumers across the country can experience what sets Walk-On's apart. I look forward to helping the brand continue to reach new levels."

In addition, Walk-On's has promoted six in-house executives, inclusive of Tony Caballero, Senior Vice President of Operations; Bobby Fradella, Vice President of Training; Charlie Kelly, Vice President of Talent Acquisition; David Bruno, Director of New Partner Training; Keegan Lanier, Director of Core Training; and Chris Williams, Director of Brand Culture. With rapid brand growth, these strategic promotions will strengthen Walk-On's leadership team and deepen the brand's restaurant and retail expertise.

"Tony, Bobby, Charlie, David, Keegan, and Chris have all displayed tremendous leadership during their time at Walk-On's, and their collective knowledge brings value to our brand and our franchise partners," said Scott Taylor, president and COO of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. "Our purpose is to bring people together. Our vision is to be more than a restaurant inspiring a lifestyle that celebrates the underdog in all of us. These leaders exemplify this everyday with our team through their extraordinary performance."

This hiring announcement comes on the heels of a successful year for Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, including a milestone achievement 50th restaurant opening, 18 new openings amid the pandemic, a growth equity investment from 10 Point Capital, and the introduction of Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott as co-owner of the brand's Dallas-Fort Worth and Waco restaurants.

To learn more about Walk-On's, visit walk-ons.com .

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On's All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising .

SOURCE Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux