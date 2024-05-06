Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Calls a Time Out for Moms this Mother's Day

Celebrate Mom with Free Dessert and a Future "Friday Night Date Night" at Walk-On's

ATLANTA, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is flipping the script and inviting families to give moms a much-deserved "time out." Recognizing that 58% of moms crave alone time to recharge and 62% get less than an hour to themselves daily, Walk-On's appreciates the need for moms, just like athletes, to have recovery days. So, the brand is celebrating these remarkable women by offering them a restorative break. To make the day even sweeter, all moms will enjoy a complimentary dessert of their choice—from Doughnut Bread Pudding made with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Beignet Bites, or a Warm Cookie Sundae—whether they dine in or enjoy it at home while unwinding.

This Mother's Day at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, all moms will enjoy a complimentary dessert of their choice—from Doughnut Bread Pudding made with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Beignet Bites, or a Warm Cookie Sundae.

"As a mom, I get how nonstop our days can be and know that a little relaxation goes a long way," said Laurie Curtis, Walk-On's Chief Marketing Officer. "That's why we're turning Mother's Day into a chance for moms to press pause to enjoy some downtime and sweet treats. It's our way of saying thanks for all the incredible things moms do every day."

In addition, every family that dines at Walk-On's in celebration of Mother's Day will receive a "Friday Night Date Night" gift card, ensuring moms and dads can enjoy a well-deserved kid-free evening of relaxation and dining.

"Alongside our Mother's Day celebration, the 'Friday Night Date Night' gift card is our way of honoring parenthood as a 'team sport,'" added Curtis.

Walk-Ons invites all families to participate in this special offer at any of its locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.Walk-Ons.com.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

As the leading sports restaurant, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux delivers a perfect blend of scratch-made culinary delights, vibrant entertainment, and warm hospitality. Renowned for its thrilling sports viewing experience, Walk-On's is the go-to spot for families and friends seeking memorable dining adventures. Embodying the zest and communal spirit of Louisiana, Walk-On's welcomes every guest to partake in its celebration of food, life, and sports, every day.

Sources

Aswell, S. (2023, March 6). A new study reveals all moms want for Mother's Day is a break. Scary Mommy. https://www.scarymommy.com/parenting/new-study-what-moms-want-for-mothers-day

Stone, C. (2024, March 28). What do moms want for Mother's Day? To be left completely alone. Motherly. https://www.mother.ly/holidays/mothers-day/left-alone-for-mothers-day/

SOURCE Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux