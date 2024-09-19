Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Doubles Down on Danny Stutsman's $50,000 Donation to Support Oklahoma Sooners' Walk-On Players

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-on athletes have often been the unsung heroes of college sports. Oklahoma Sooners Linebacker Danny Stutsman's recent $50,000 donation to 18 of his walk-on teammates was a highlight in bringing their hard work and dedication to the forefront. Inspired by this generous act, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, America's #1 sports bar stepped in to match Stutsman's $50,000 donation, bringing the total to $100,000 in support for the 18 student-athletes. This contribution, made in honor of National Walk-On's Day, underscores the brand's celebration as they recognize and celebrate the perseverance, heart, and grit of walk-on athletes nationwide.

Walk-On’s CEO Chris Porcelli, Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman, Brandon Landry, founder of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, and walk-on linebacker Owen Heinecke celebrate Walk-On’s $50,000 donation match supporting 18 Oklahoma walk-on players, with Heinecke receiving special recognition as Walk-On’s pledged additional financial support specifically for him.

"When we heard about Danny's donation, it struck a chord with us immediately. His decision to support his walk-on teammates perfectly reflects what we stand for at Walk-On's," said Brandon Landry, founder of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. "National Walk-On's Day is all about honoring the athletes who work tirelessly without guaranteed scholarships, and as a former walk-on for the Louisiana State University basketball team, I know firsthand what it means to show up every day with the grit and hunger to make the team. That experience of tenacity, determination, and perseverance is what the brand is built on, and we're proud to join Danny in supporting these athletes."

The surprise announcement was made following an Oklahoma Sooners team practice, where Walk-On's founder and CEO, alongside Stutsman, revealed the $50,000 match to the team's walk-on players. The practice field erupted in cheers as the players celebrated the unexpected support for their fellow walk-ons. The excitement reached a new level when Walk-On's recognized Oklahoma walk-on linebacker Owen Heinecke with a special honor by pledging additional financial support. The team went wild, mobbing Heinecke in a moment filled with emotion and energy. Heinecke exemplifies the spirit of perseverance and dedication that Walk-On's seeks to celebrate, making the moment especially meaningful for both the team and the brand.

The donations not only highlight Walk-On's long-standing commitment to supporting walk-ons across the nation but also emphasize the brand's mission to amplify the impact of National Walk-On's Day. This match by Walk-On's comes at a pivotal time for the University of Oklahoma, as the Sooners recently made their highly anticipated move to the SEC. This transition marks an exciting new chapter for the program and its fans. While Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux has not broken ground in Oklahoma as of yet, the brand encourages OU fans, alumni, and players to visit its restaurants in several nearby markets throughout the season. The experience guests will encounter when visiting is built on the same spirit of perseverance and teamwork that defines both the Sooners and Walk-On's.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux has always believed in giving back to those who rise to the challenge without expectation of reward. As a brand built by a former walk-on, this initiative reinforces its ongoing mission to uplift the underdog mindset, especially during National Walk-On's Day, as it continues to recognize the contributions of walk-ons both on and off the field.

