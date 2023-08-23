Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Introduces Bone-in Wings to Its Menu for First Time in Two Decades of Operation

"Bringing traditional bone-in wings to Walk-On's menu for the first time in our 20-year history is a testament to our commitment to continuously evolve and enhance the dining experience for our valued guests. Our passion for delivering exceptional flavors and creating memorable moments is at the heart of Walk-On's, and these new wings embody that spirit," said Chris Dawson, CEO of Walk-On's.

For Walk-On's fanatics in the Arlington/Dallas area, a special Louisiana Kick flavor inspired and selected by Walk-On's franchisee and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be coming exclusively to Dallas market restaurants on August 28 as well.

Perfect for any occasion or to feed any amount of people, all flavors of bone-in wings will be available as an order of 8 wings, 8 wings with fries or 12 wings.

"Our journey started with a simple desire to create a place where friends and families could come together to enjoy sports, good company, and exceptional food," said Brandon Landry, Founder of Walk-On's. "We're dedicated to providing a menu that not only satisfies appetites but also captures the essence of Louisiana's rich culinary roots. These new bone-in wings are a perfect addition – just in time for the fall football season."

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, celebrated as the #1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is a nationally recognized restaurant and sports bar that brings together the love of food, sports, and community. Concepted on the back of a napkin by LSU walk-on basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its doors in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, right in LSU's backyard. With a winning culture inspired by the grit, hustle and true spirit of a college walk-on, the brand has become a beloved destination for sports enthusiasts, families, and friends to celebrate any occasion. The menu boasts scratch-made dishes including hand-patted burgers, sandwiches, seafood, and Louisiana favorites, paired with a wide selection of unique cocktails and beers. Walk-On's, grounded in genuine Louisiana hospitality, ensures that guests feel right at home the moment they step into the restaurant. Entering its 20th year with nearly 100 restaurants in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating nationwide expansion – ranked #1 by Entrepreneur for Top New Franchise and consistently ranking in Top 500 lists for Restaurant Business, Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. Walk-On's success and growth are a testament to its passionate franchise partners, including renowned athletes in co-owner Drew Brees, as well as franchisee's Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and football coach Dabo Swinney. To learn more about Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux or to get more information on becoming a franchisee, please visit walk-ons.com.

