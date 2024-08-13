Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Launches Ultimate Tailgating Menu to Get Fans Ready for Game Day

Ultimate Tailgate Bundles and Refreshing Beverages Make Every Game Day a Win

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is making a touchdown with a fresh lineup of mouth-watering menu items, available starting August 15, perfect for tailgates, game day gatherings, and celebrating sports victories. Whether pre-gaming in the parking lot, cheering from the stands, watching from the restaurant or the comfort of home, these new offerings are designed to bring the excitement of the game right to the table.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is elevating the tailgate experience with its Ultimate Tailgate Bundles, including wings, sliders, chicken tenders and more.

"At Walk-On's, we know that game day is about more than just sports — it's about the experience, the food, and the camaraderie," said Brandon Landry, Walk-On's Founder. "We're thrilled to offer these new menu items as exciting as the games themselves."

Ultimate Tailgate Bundles

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is elevating the tailgate experience with its Ultimate Tailgate Bundles, available dine-in, pick-up, or delivery:

Game Day Slider Pack: A selection of 12 sliders, perfect for a team huddle or big game party, featuring options such as: Stingin' Honey Chicken Slider: A crispy fried chicken tender coated in the new Stingin' Honey wing sauce, served on a bed of spicy slaw with a house pickle—perfect for the sweet and spicy playmaker in your group. Black Jack Chicken Slider: Blackened chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, crisp bacon, caramelized onions, and spicy mayo come together in a winning combination that's sure to score points. BBQ Pulled Pork Slider: Slow-cooked pulled pork smothered in Sweet Baby Ray's tangy BBQ sauce, topped with spicy slaw and a house pickle—ideal for those who like their game day food with a smoky kick. Cheeseburger Slider: Walk-On's original All-American slider with American cheese, ketchup, and house pickles, for those who prefer to stick with the tried-and-true favorites.

Game Day Wing Bundle: A mighty 50 boneless or 20 bone-in wings with a variety of sauces to choose from, including Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Gochubang, Lemon Pepper, Louisiana Kick, Mojito Lime, Spicy BBQ, Stingin' Honey, and Sweet Chili.

Game Day Chicken Tender Bundle: 25 fresh hand-cut tenders that are sure to be a fan favorite.

To round out their spread, customers can add Chips & Queso, Waffle Fries, Onion Rings, and Beignet Bites.

NEW Drink Offerings

Also new to the menu are two beverage offerings sure to complement tasty tailgating while watching the game at Walk-On's. Celebrate every touchdown and game highlight with a new beer offering—60 oz. Modelo Draft Pitchers of ice-cold refreshment. It's the perfect way to keep the cheers going and the good times flowing.

Guests can also enjoy a new creation, the Mad Michelada, a standout cocktail based on the restaurant's famous Mad Mary cocktail. The Mad Michelada is crafted with Modelo beer and a Dos Hombres Mezcal floater. This bold and refreshing drink adds a unique twist to the classic Michelada, perfect for enhancing any game day experience.

"We think these new menu items are the perfect complement to all fan festivities," said John Hagen, Director of Culinary at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. "Each dish is crafted to bring the big flavors and fun of game day right to the table. Whether you're grabbing sliders or wings, we've got something to make every win feel even better!"

In addition to the exciting new menu items, Walk-On's will be revving up tailgates within their communities across the nation. Local Walk-On's locations are offering the opportunity to sponsor tailgates, bringing the game day spirit directly to fans. Customers are encouraged to reach out to their nearest Walk-On's to learn about how the restaurant can get involved to make their tailgate even more epic.

Visit www.Walk-Ons.com for more information, to view the full menu, or to find the nearest Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux location.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, celebrated as the #1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is a nationally recognized restaurant and sports bar that brings together the love of food, sports, and community. Concepted on the back of a napkin by LSU walk-on basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its doors in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The menu boasts scratch-made dishes, paired with a wide selection of unique cocktails and beers. With nearly 80 restaurants in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating its nationwide expansion – ranked #1 by Entrepreneur for Top New Franchise and consistently ranking in Top 500 lists for Restaurant Business, Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. Walk-On's success and growth are a testament to its passionate franchise partners, including renowned athletes in co-owner Drew Brees and franchisees Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and football coach Dabo Swinney. To learn more about Walk-On's or for information on becoming a franchisee, visit walk-ons.com.

