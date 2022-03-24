Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Opens in Harrah's Las Vegas on March 28

The new restaurant brings unique Louisiana flavor to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip

BATON ROUGE, La., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux – a leading sports restaurant with an underdog culture, Louisiana-inspired menu, and family-friendly atmosphere – announced today that it will officially open to the public at the famed Harrah's Las Vegas on Monday, March 28. To commemorate the occasion, Walk-On's will host a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, March 30, marking the brand's foray into the bustling Las Vegas market.

The restaurant will bring its unique Louisiana flavor to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip with diverse, made-from-scratch dishes including Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding, game-day classics such as burgers and everyday favorites like salads, wraps, and more. As the first Walk-On's to feature a full breakfast menu, the Las Vegas location will offer new menu items such as a French Toast Bacon Double Cheeseburger and Chicken & Waffles, in addition to staple dishes like Biscuits & Gravy, Beignets and popular signature cocktails including the Mad Mary. With more than 82 TVs inside the space, Walk-On's Las Vegas is poised as a go-to destination on The Strip.

"Our team of culinary experts has worked diligently to ensure that guests of this new location are welcomed with an authentic Louisiana experience," said Brandon Landry, Founder and CEO of Walk-On's. "We've found a great partner in Harrah's Las Vegas, and it has been a pleasure working together on this project. And, with seasoned Vegas experts and Hash House A Go Go concept owners, Jim Nyberg, Jim Rees and Bill Underhill as our franchise partners, we're confident that this team will bring our made-from-scratch cuisine to life."

"We're very excited to partner with the Walk-On's and Caesars teams to bring a taste of Louisiana to the Las Vegas Strip and to create 180 new jobs in a very challenging market," said Jim Nyberg, CEO of Hash House A Go Go. "The Walk-On's concept is a leader in the casual dining space. We will be the first to offer a breakfast menu with their signature flavor which, when paired with signature cocktails and 82 TVs, offers a great place to spend game day on the Las Vegas Strip."

"We have been working diligently on the transformation of our food and beverage offerings at Harrah's," said Dan Walsh, SVP and General Manager of Harrah's Las Vegas. "With direct access to the state-of-art meeting and convention facility, CAESARS FORUM, Walk-On's will offer Harrah's guests a fun and welcoming experience for business and leisure travelers alike."

This announcement follows a period of rapid growth and success for Walk-On's with the system at $5 Million AUV and being named Entrepreneur's "#1 Best Sports Bar Franchise" for the second consecutive year. For additional locations and to learn more, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On's All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit https://walkonsfranchising.com/ or contact Kelly Parker, senior director of franchise relations, at 225.330.4533.

About Harrah's Las Vegas

A hidden gem in the heart of the Strip, Harrah's Las Vegas features 2,542 redesigned guest rooms, a remodeled casino floor and direct access to CAESARS FORUM Conference Center. The renovated hotel rooms and suites feature bold purple and blue hues that complement the cream-colored décor, dark wood accents and contemporary fixtures. The resort offers 87,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Harrah's Las Vegas, The Spa at Harrah's Las Vegas and more than 25,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Dining options include PizzaCake by Buddy Valastro, Fulton Street Food Hall featuring Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay, Ruth's Chris Steak House and the latest addition, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. Additionally, Ramsay's Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay is set to open in the fall of 2022. Harrah's outdoor bar, Carnaval Court, brings high energy to the Las Vegas Strip with live music and some of the world's top flair bartenders who juggle and pour to perfection. A wide variety of entertainment options include the first-ever solo residency from Donny Osmond, as well as AGT's Tape Face, Menopause the Musical, X Country and "An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert." Harrah's Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit harrahslasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Harrah's Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

SOURCE Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux