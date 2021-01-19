Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Proves Unstoppable Amid Pandemic, Seeks to Double Restaurant Openings in 2021

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's, a leading full-service family sports bar that provides gourmet takes on game day favorites, has announced an aggressive 2021 franchise development strategy planning to open upwards of 25 new restaurants across the country. Fueled by a recent growth equity investment from 10 Point Capital , the brand is poised for long-term success as it seeks qualified franchise partners to join the Walk-On's team.

Despite the challenges to the industry brought on by the pandemic, Walk-On's has been able to remain steadfast through its keen focus on growth and is set to open its milestone 50th restaurant in Q1 in result. Recent multi-unit agreements confirm rapid expansion plans as Walk-On's continues to target strategic franchise development in key markets throughout the Southeast and Midwest with over 150 locations in development. The brand sees tremendous growth opportunity specifically in Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin.

"Our 2020 success was a collective effort of our determined leadership team and committed group of franchisees," said Brandon Landry, Founder & CEO of Walk-On's. "By prioritizing the needs of our franchisees, team members and communities, we were able to successfully innovate, adapt and come out on top. 2021 will prove to be a fruitful year as we rollout new initiatives, achieve major company milestones and continue our strategic nationwide expansion. Our team is committed to the long game – growing strategically with the right franchise partners who are a cultural fit – and aspiring to be more than just a restaurant."

Amid the pandemic, Walk-On's immediately jumped into action and suspended its royalty payments, with the suggestion that owners pour those funds into homegrown efforts and support their team members. Notably, Walk-On's joined forces with Front Burner Restaurants' Furlough Kitchen to debut "Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On's," a non-profit organization that provides furloughed hospitality workers free meals, no matter their former employer. The movement continues to gain momentum now having served over 30,000 meals across five states. Staying consistent to the Walk-On's mission of supporting the communities it serves – the team recently pledged $100,000 to the Barstool Fund in the hopes of helping small businesses and other restaurants in their markets.

Meanwhile, the brand has adapted its business operations to offer Curbside 'To-Geaux,' online ordering, the debut of its mobile app, and third-party delivery partnerships while rolling out all-new family value meals, take & bake options, grocery to-geaux and more.

"Not only did the pandemic inspire a new wave of creative innovation, but it forced leaders to be aggressive in rolling out new products and services – realizing the value of not only preparing for the future, but acting on it sooner," said Scott Taylor, President & COO of Walk-On's. "By quickly pivoting and rolling out these new revenue streams, we have since clawed back at sales with takeout remaining approximately two times what it was pre-COVID, with indoor capacity limits still ranging from 50 to 75%."

As teamwork and innovation remain a top priority in 2021, Walk-On's has plans to debut several new initiatives including a new menu rollout and all-new team member uniforms. Additionally, Walk-On's will embark on construction of its first nontraditional location on Purdue University's West Lafayette campus as a result of a partnership with Aramark that will open the door for further development opportunities. The brand will also debut a new restaurant prototype – The Bulldog – that is centered around creating a larger-than-life experience in a smaller than typical sub-7,500 square foot space.

The success and innovation efforts have not gone unnoticed as the franchise industry has honored Walk-On's with several recent award wins – earning the #1 spot in Entrepreneur's prestigious 2020 Top New Franchises Ranking, jumping 36 spots on Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500 Ranking, making an appearance on The Inc. 5000 list, named a Top Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review and landing #18 on Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List ranking the smartest-growing brands in the industry.

Popular for being both the go-to place for game day and an eatery known for quality, scratch-made dishes, Walk-On's has carved its own vertical to best support what fans love most. Whether it's for date night, girl's-night-out or a family dinner, Walk-On's is the place for everyone – because everyone needs a little playing time. As the franchise has continued its explosive growth across the country, it has its eyes set on opening 150 new locations over the next five years.

"We have a strong culture, the best quality product in the industry and winning business model with huge opportunities for growth," said Landry. "When these factors come together, we become an unstoppable force."

For more information on Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://walk-ons.com/franchising.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at Louisiana State University. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States with 46 locations currently open and operating and over 150 in development. Its Louisiana-inspired menu combines food and drinks made from scratch, daily. Walk-On's All-American team serves up a game day experience in a fun, welcoming family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walkons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, Director of Franchise Sales & Real Estate, at 225-330-4533.

Media Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman PR, (847) 945-1300, [email protected]

SOURCE Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Related Links

https://www.walk-ons.com

