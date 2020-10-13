Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Scores Investment from 10 Point Capital

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's, a leading full-service family sports restaurant that provides gourmet takes on game day favorites, today announced a growth equity investment from 10 Point Capital. Walk-On's has more than 40 locations, spanning nine states, and has already opened 10 new locations in 2020, with five more anticipated by year-end. The investment will enable Walk-Ons to achieve its goal of opening 150 new locations over the next five years. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are excited to partner with 10 Point Capital to capitalize on our momentum and further accelerate the company's expansion," said Brandon Landry, Founder and CEO of Walk-On's. "Their proven track record of helping founders drive national expansion for their concepts is exactly what we were looking for."

Despite the challenges brought on by the global pandemic, Walk-On's is having a tremendously successful year. With a determined leadership team, committed group of franchise partners, and loyal fans, the brand remains steadfast and focused on growth. Recent agreements confirm rapid expansion plans as Walk-On's continues to target strategic franchise development in key markets throughout the Southeast and Midwest.

"Brandon has built an exceptional brand through amazing food, service and franchisee support" said Scott Pressly, Co-founder of 10 Point Capital. "Walk-On's has become the 'go-to' destination for sporting events, family celebrations and date night. We are delighted to become part of the team and help them share the Walk-On's experience with more guests!"

The company's strong track record has also garnered national recognition earning the #1 spot in Entrepreneur's list of 2020 Top New Franchises.

ABOUT WALK-ON'S

Based in Baton Rouge, LA, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at Louisiana State University. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States with 42 locations currently open and operating, and over 90 in development. Its Louisiana-inspired menu combines food and drinks made from scratch, daily. Walk-On's team serves up a game day experience in a fun, welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walkons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, Director of Franchise Sales & Real Estate, at 225-330-4533.

ABOUT 10 POINT CAPITAL

10 Point Capital helps founders create dominant franchise brands. With deep roots in the franchise industry, 10 Point Capital helps emerging concepts accelerate their growth by providing investment capital and using a proven Franchise Acceleration Plan to help them evolve into mature, thriving brands. 10 Point Capital has been an integral part of the national expansion of Tropical Smoothie Café, Slim Chickens, and Phenix Salon Suites. For more information on 10 Point Capital, visit www.10pointcapital.com.

SOURCE Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

