Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Set to Bring a Taste of Louisiana to Las Vegas

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, a leading sports dining experience with a Louisiana-inspired menu and family friendly atmosphere, is bringing its unique flavor to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. Today, Walk-On's announced it will open its first location on the West Coast at Harrah's Las Vegas, scheduled to open by early 2022.

The location will offer guests a taste of Louisiana classics with diverse, made-from-scratch dishes including Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding, as well as game day classics like burgers and everyday favorites like salads, wraps, and more. The restaurant will also be the first-ever Walk-On's to feature a breakfast menu, offering current staple items like Voodoo Shrimp and Grits, Beignets, and their popular signature cocktail, the Mad Mary. More than 60 TVs will canvas the restaurant, making it a go-to destination for fans on game day in sports-hungry Las Vegas.

"This is an exciting time for us to bring our story, our food, and our culture to an iconic Las Vegas resort," said Brandon Landry, Founder and CEO of Walk-On's. "We are committed to great service and a fun atmosphere that can be enjoyed by the entire family, and there is no better city to add to our roster than the entertainment capital of the world."

Walk-On's is partnering with the concept owners of Hash House A Go Go for the opening, who bring their expertise in opening successful restaurants in the Vegas market to the expanding franchise. The new franchisees will oversee this new location within Harrah's.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with Walk-On's and help introduce the brand to a new market," said Jim Nyberg, CEO of Hash House A Go Go. "They've been a leader in the casual dining space for years and we're proud to be the first to offer a breakfast menu that celebrates their signature flavor."

"We are thrilled to welcome Walk-On's to Harrah's Las Vegas, as its addition comes hot on the heels of a $200 million resort renovation, which enhanced everything from our rooms, casino floor, exterior and more," said Dan Walsh, SVP and General Manager of Harrah's Las Vegas. "Walk-On's offers guests a winning combination of a sports bar atmosphere and an authentic taste of Louisiana."

This new location opening complements a successful year for Walk-On's, including a milestone 50th restaurant opening, 21 new openings amid the pandemic, and a growth equity investment from 10 Point Capital.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On's All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

About Hash House A Go Go

Hash House A Go Go brings farm-fresh food with a funky, modern twist to the locals and visitors of Las Vegas. The well-known restaurant is famous for its unusual décor and enormous portions. The restaurant has garnered dozens of local and national "Best Of" accolades, including, most recently, "Best Local Brunch of All Time" in Las Vegas Weekly's "Best of All Time" Awards in 2020; "Best Waffles" in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's 2019 "Best of Las Vegas" poll, and has been featured on the Food Network, "Martha Stewart," "Dr. Phil" and the popular Travel Channel program, "Man v. Food." For reservations or inquiries, please call The LINQ Resort & Casino location at (702) 254-4646, the W. Sahara location at (702) 804-4646, the Henderson location at (702) 898-4646, the Summerlin location at (702) 718-4646, the Plaza Hotel & Casino location at (702) 384-4646, or visit hashhouseagogo.com.

About Harrah's Las Vegas

Harrah's Las Vegas is a welcoming resort where guests can break away from their daily routine in a playful atmosphere. The resort offers more than 2,500 renovated hotel rooms and suites with bold purple and blue hues that complement the cream-colored décor, dark wood accents and contemporary fixtures. Harrah's Las Vegas features 87,000 square feet of casino space, a modern Race & Sports Book offering both live gaming and sports betting, and more than 25,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Six restaurants encompass everything from PizzaCake by Buddy Valastro, to the chef-driven Fulton Street Food Hall, to the upscale setting of Ruth's Chris Steak House, a romantic venue with breathtaking views of The Strip. Harrah's outdoor bar, Carnaval Court, brings high energy to the Las Vegas Strip with live music and some of the world's top flair bartenders who juggle and pour to perfection. A wide variety of entertainment options include the first-ever solo residency from Donny Osmond, as well as AGT's Tape Face, Menopause the Musical, X Country and "An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert" beginning this fall. Harrah's Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit harrahslasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Harrah's Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

