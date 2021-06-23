Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Signs 3-Year Sponsorship Agreement with Reese's Senior Bowl To Be The Official Practice Partner

BATON ROUGE, La., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux , a leading national franchise in the restaurant and casual dining space with over 50 locations across the U.S., announced today it has entered a 3-year sponsorship agreement with the Reese's Senior Bowl to serve as the Official Practice Partner.

"The Walk-On's origin story, which has fueled our vision for franchising, is built on being a 'walk-on' player, an underdog who is willing to put in the hard work to make their dreams a reality – much like a successful entrepreneur," said Brandon Landry, CEO, co-founder and owner of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. "We're excited to be supporting the Senior Bowl by celebrating underdogs as the Official Practice Partner and look forward to working together to inspire players on and off the field to continue to succeed and win."

"The Senior Bowl has a longstanding history of producing future Hall-of-Famers and many of those all-time greats began their college careers as walk-ons or under-the-radar prospects who embody the Walk-On's underdog spirit," said Jim Nagy, Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director. "Our goal is to elevate the college football all-star game experience and partnering with an emerging national brand like Walk-On's brings value to the people that matter most—our players and our fans."

The sponsorship agreement follows a succession of developments over the course of the past year, which includes a Walk-On's milestone achievement via its 50th restaurant opening, a growth equity investment from 10 Point Capital and the announcement of Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott as co-owner of the Baton Rouge-based brand's Dallas-Fort Worth and Waco restaurants.

"The Senior Bowl practices was my introduction to the Cowboys coaching staff which turned into having the privilege to be the quarterback for America's team," said Dak Prescott. "I'm excited to be a part of a franchise that continues to support the underdog mentality and look forward to seeing Walk-On's take the field at the Senior Bowl, as the official practice partner, helping to make dreams come true for other athletes."

As part of the partnership, Walk-On's will also serve as the 2021-2023 NFL Flag Football Season sponsor, host of the Practice Player Award ceremony, participate in the Senior Bowl Street Party and launch the inaugural Walk On's/Senior Bowl sweepstakes.

For more information on franchising, menu inquiries or learning more about Walk-On's, visit walk-ons.com .

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On's All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising.

About The Reese's Senior Bowl:

The Reese's Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. It is also the only all-star game coached by complete NFL staffs. More than 700 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 500 media members from around the country are credentialed year after year. This past year, the game produced 106 total picks, representing 41% of the entire NFL draft, including 36 in the first three rounds.

Practices for the 73rd annual game this February 5, 2022 will be aired on NFL Network and ESPN with game coverage exclusively on the NFL Network. For more information about the game and weekly events please visit http://www.seniorbowl.com or follow the Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) and Executive Director Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) on Twitter with the hashtag #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE.

SOURCE Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux