Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Stands with Franchisee, Dabo Swinney, In Voicing Opposition to the NCAA's Latest Proposal

ATLANTA, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux stands firmly with Clemson University Head Coach and Walk-On's franchisee, Dabo Swinney, who voiced his disappointment in the NCAA's proposed restructuring of college scholarships at the 2024 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. This regulation change would virtually eliminate opportunities for walk-on athletes, vital to collegiate teams' fabric and competitive nature.

Coach Swinney, who is a former walk-on himself, stated: "The crazy thing is, there's not many coaches that want 105 scholarships. We want to keep our walk-ons. It's hard to manage that many guys." He added, "That's great for baseball, soccer, some of the sports that you take 11 scholarships and spread it out amongst 30-some guys. But for football, the unintended consequence is it basically eliminates your walk-ons. There's no coach that wants that." He also remarked, "Again, the walk-on (part) is what disappoints me the most. Kids that just want to be a part of it, that want to come help you practice. It saddens me that that is probably going to go away."

Brandon Landry, Walk-On's Founder and a former college walk-on athlete at Louisiana State University (LSU), echoes Swinney's sentiments (Instagram post here) and reiterates Walk-On's corporate position, noting: "Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is built on the ethos of determination, resilience, and the belief that hard work can lead to extraordinary opportunities. The proposed cap on football rosters threatens to undermine this foundational belief by eliminating non-scholarship athlete positions, which have been a critical pathway for many aspiring athletes to participate in college sports. Walk-ons are often the heartbeat of their teams and set a standard for perseverance that inspires everyone around them. We must protect their place in college sports."

Drew Brees, former NFL quarterback and co-owner of Walk-On's, expressed his concerns: "Walk-ons bring heart, dedication, and an unmatched work ethic to their teams. They prove time and again that scholarships aren't the only measure of a player's potential. Limiting roster sizes impacts these players' dreams and the dynamic of every team they uplift."

Walk-on athletes have long been a cornerstone in the tapestry of college sports. Their stories inspire fans and players alike, showcasing that perseverance and passion make success possible. Many walk-ons have overcome immense odds to not only earn scholarships but also become pivotal players and even professional athletes. Their journeys enrich the culture of sports and prove that meritocracy thrives in competitive environments.

In line with this commitment, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux launched the Walk-On Scholarship program earlier this year to support walk-on athletes across all sports and recognize their dedication and crucial contributions. This initiative is a testament to celebrating and supporting the walk-on spirit in everyone.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux calls on all stakeholders within college athletics to come together to find a solution that continues to allow walk-on athletes to contribute to their teams and pursue their dreams. The brand pledges to continue its support for the traditions that give college sports their unique character and competitive edge.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, celebrated as the #1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is a nationally recognized restaurant and sports bar that brings together the love of food, sports, and community. Concepted on the back of a napkin by LSU walk-on basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its doors in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The menu boasts scratch-made dishes, paired with a wide selection of unique cocktails and beers. With nearly 80 restaurants in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating its nationwide expansion – ranked #1 by Entrepreneur for Top New Franchise and consistently ranking in Top 500 lists for Restaurant Business, Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. Walk-On's success and growth are a testament to its passionate franchise partners, including renowned athletes in co-owner Drew Brees and franchisees Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and football coach Dabo Swinney. To learn more about Walk-On's or for information on becoming a franchisee, visit walk-ons.com.

SOURCE Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux