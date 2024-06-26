Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Unveils Exclusive French Fry Innovations In Honor of National French Fry Day

Limited-Time Dishes Inspired by Customer Favorites Available All of Fry July

ATLANTA, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is elevating its fry game with the launch of exclusive French Fry creations in celebration of National French Fry Day, kicking off a month-long celebration. Starting Friday, July 12, National French Fry Day, and available through the end of the month, Walk-On's will be featuring three limited-time fry offers: Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries, Loaded Bacon Cheeseburger Waffle Fries and Pulled Pork Waffle Cheese Fries, along with the brand's signature Waffle Cheese Fries. Inspired by fan-favorite dishes, these creations promise to deliver unforgettable flavor and fun all throughout Fry July.

A true 'knife and fork' experience, each of these fry innovations is built upon a foundation of Walk-On's signature waffle fries. A top-selling item since the Bistreaux first opened 20 years ago, Culinary Chef John Hagen praises the waffle fries for their size and shape, making them the perfect vessel for delivering delectable bites loaded with flavor.

"As we dreamed up new menu items in celebration of National French Fry Day, we wanted to showcase both creativity and the versatility of our signature waffle fries," said Hagen. "We taste-tested our way through multiple combinations adding some of our most popular menu items and landed on savory waffle fry dishes that satisfy our loyal fans looking for shareable and satisfying starter options."

Perfect to share with family and friends, Walk-On's is excited to offer four fry feasts:

NEW Buffalo Chicken Waffle Cheese Fries : Spicy, tangy, and totally irresistible. Crispy waffle fries layered with Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with buffalo sauce-drenched fried chicken tenders, pickled jalapeños, and a drizzle of ranch. This dish is sure to be a hit with fans of Walk-On's popular buffalo chicken items.

NEW Loaded Bacon Cheeseburger Waffle Fries : A crispy waffle fry base, piled high with sizzling burger crumbles, melted Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, savory bacon bits, and a blend of diced red onion, pickle, and tomato. Finished with a drizzle of our signature ketchup aioli, this dish is packed with flavor and will leave you craving more.

NEW Pulled Pork Waffle Cheese Fries: A savory addition to our signature Waffle Cheese Fries, these fries come loaded with jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, banana peppers, and topped with Sweet Baby Ray's pulled pork. Perfect for BBQ fans everywhere.

SIGNATURE Waffle Cheese Fries: The waffle fry's versatility shines in this menu staple, which comes topped with Jack and Cheddar cheeses, bacon and banana peppers, making them a crowd pleaser.

"We're always looking for ways to surprise and delight our guests, and throughout Fry July, that's going to be by offering the best and most indulgent fries in the country," said Chris Dawson, Walk-On's CEO. "These French Fry creations embody our brand's fun and innovative spirit, and we can't wait for our guests to try them."

For more information or to find a Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux location near you, visit www.Walk-Ons.com.

