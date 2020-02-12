Walk-On's Steps Up to the Plate, Vows to Improve Youth Sports Facilities Across the Nation

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baton Rouge's very own Walk-On's, a destination known for offering elevated Louisiana-inspired food alongside an unparalleled sports viewing experience, is looking for more ways to give back. The brand recently launched its philanthropic arm – aptly named the Game On Foundation – to support youth sports facilities in the communities it serves. In its debut year, Walk-On's aims to raise $100,000 for the Foundation in an effort to provide young athletes with the resources they need for a prospering future.

Building off a successful localized effort to improve athletic facilities in underfunded areas of its hometown, the Game On Foundation will amplify the brand's reach to help communities throughout markets across the country. The Foundation has already refurbished a number of basketball courts in Baton Rouge, and has plans to make a dramatic impact on the lives of young athletes as the brand continues to grow by providing equipment and rebuilding fields and parks.

Funds will be raised for the Foundation via system-wide events, online donations, and promotions such as the "Game On Burger." Throughout 2020, the culinary team at Walk-On's will feature select burgers from the menu as the "Game On Burger." For every burger sold, $0.50 will be donated to the Foundation. Be sure to visit the Game On Foundation Facebook Page for campaign updates, events, and ways to get involved.

"Providing a sense of community is a top priority in every market we serve," said Brandon Landry, who founded Walk-On's in 2003. "We look to be that hub – that inclusive meeting ground – for families or groups of friends after a local event, and the Game On Foundation provides us with a platform to strengthen that sense of community even more. The very idea of Walk-On's was developed while I was working toward my dream of becoming a professional athlete, so it only feels right to pour our energy back into the futures of area children that are equally as passionate, but maybe don't have the local resources. Our team worked hard to make Game On a reality, so we can't wait to see our loyal fans rallied behind this cause and enact real change in the communities we serve."

With plans to grow over 50 locations in 2020, Walk-On's' expansion will allow the Game On Foundation to further its reach and help even more young athletes thrive. With deals already in place to open new restaurants in Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina and Texas, the brand's continued growth equates to more community connections and more youth sports facilities positively impacted. Community leaders can apply for local project grant funding starting in Q4 of this year.

"This is what it's all about – being able to give back to the communities that have supported us," shared co-owner and NFL superstar Drew Brees. "The future of sports, business, art, medicine – you name it – is in the children around us, making it essential to invest in their success."

To learn more about Game On Foundation or to donate, visit www.walkonsgameon.org

And, for more information on Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, please visit www.walkons.com.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at Louisiana State University. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States with 35 locations currently open and operating and over 150 in development. Its Louisiana-inspired menu combines food and drinks made from scratch, daily. Walk-On's All-American team serves up a game day experience in a fun, welcoming family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walkons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, Director of Franchise Sales & Real Estate, at 225-330-4533.

Media Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman PR, (847) 945-1300, KMcNamara@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar

Related Links

www.walk-ons.com

