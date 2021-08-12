Walk-On's to Award NIL Deals to Walk-Ons Across the Nation, Expanding Its Family of Athletes

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux , a leading national franchise in the restaurant and casual dining space with over 50 locations across the U.S., announced today its "Walk-On of the Week" program that will award Name, Image and Likeness deals to walk-on collegiate athletes across the country. Recipients of the weekly NIL deal will join the brand's growing Walk-On's Family of Athletes, alongside brand Co-Owner Drew Brees and Franchisee Dak Prescott.

"We created this program to highlight the real magic of sports – the underdog," said Brandon Landry, founder & CEO of Walk-On's. "Walk-on athletes endure the same grueling workouts as the scholarship players and in many cases, work jobs to help pay for school. With NIL changing the landscape of collegiate athletics, we want to make sure that walk-ons aren't left out and receive the recognition and support they deserve. We're grateful to tell their stories and welcome them to our Family of Athletes."

Within the program, Walk-On's will partner with walk-on athletes, to share their underdog story through the brand's social media channels. Walk-On's plans to showcase the best stories from college athletes across the nation, from all sports and divisions, male and female, with new NIL deals awarded to walk-ons through the end of 2021.

Former walk-on and All-American linebacker from Arkansas, Grant Morgan, will help kick off the program. "I'm thankful for this opportunity and so excited to be a part of the Walk-On's family," Grant said. "Sports would not be the same without underdogs and it's truly special to have Walk-On's share their stories."

Walk-On's has also partnered with MatchPoint Connection, a mobile app that allows prospective athletes to apply for the "Walk-On of the Week" program. Once registered, athletes can submit their partnership proposal directly from their phones.

For more information on franchising, menu inquiries or to learn more about Walk-On's, visit walk-ons.com .

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On's All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

SOURCE Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Related Links

http://www.walk-ons.com

