Walk Smarter with TRAQ™ by Alegria

Embedded in each pair is the smart Q-Chip that accurately accounts for every step. When connected to the TRAQ™ by Alegria smartphone app, you can set personalized goals and compare it against your daily, weekly, and monthly stepping activity. You can also create your very own community of family, friends and coworker groups through the app for a fun and engaging way to encourage each other towards wellness.

All TRAQ™ by Alegria shoes feature the proven Alegria footbed—a special blend of cork, polyurethane and memory foam ergonomically designed to conform to the natural contours of the feet, offering a truly exceptional level of comfort and arch support unmatched in any other athletic footwear. When paired with the unique dual-density outsole, the components work seamlessly to relieve stress on the legs, hips and back to deliver all-day comfort.

"Our vision for TRAQ by Alegria is to encourage happiness through wellness and how we plan to achieve that is to create an online interface with friends, co-workers and family members to create fitness goals by tracking their steps," said Megan Gold, Design Director at Alegria Shoes. "We are combining our core customers favorite fitness pastime with their favorite shoe brand. Good health genuinely is what happiness looks like and TRAQ by Alegria will become your new best fitness buddy."

TRAQ™ can be found at the following retailers Dillard's and Zappos and retails for $98.95 - $119.95.

TRAQ™ LINEUP INCLUDES:

QIN

The Qin is a sleek, all leather slip-on that will be a versatile option for any occasion. Easily slip into the Qin to experience the same Alegria comfort while tracking your activity level through your smartphone.

QWIK

The Qwik will have you out the door quickly with its easy pull tab and adjustable hook and loop strap. It will also keep you comfortable all day with its Dream Knit™ upper and slip resistant outsole. Track your steps all day through the app and you'll be quickly on your way to a healthier and happier lifestyle.

QUTIE

The Qutie is the perfect blend of comfort and practicality! With a Dream Knit ™ upper, slip-resistant outsole, adjustable hook and loop strap, and TRAQ technology, the Qutie can be paired with any outfit and keep you on your feet comfortably.

QARMA

The Qarma was made for walking! With its slip resistant outsole, padded collar, removable footbed, and TRAQ technology, the Qarma will be your new go to shoe. Available in multiple colors and patterns, the Qarma provides unique style and first-class comfort.

QEST

The Qest is a versatile lace-up that combines a sporty look with comfort and TRAQ technology. With multiple colors, you can look stylish while staying comfortable and practical. At work or with friends, you can do it all comfortably and easily in the Qest.

To learn more about TRAQ™ and the new collection, visit https://www.traqnation.com/.

ABOUT TRAQ™

TRAQ™ By Alegria is the first smart comfort shoe made for walking, working and leisure. Now you can accurately count every step with the smart Q-Chip embedded inside the shoe. Easily connect your shoes to the accompanying TRAQ™ smartphone app to view your daily and monthly step activity.

Oh, and there's no need to charge these smart shoes—ever—for the lifetime of the shoes. You can do it all while stepping through the day in blissful comfort.

TRAQ™ by Alegria – Let's Walk Together.

ABOUT ALEGRIA

Alegria by PG Lite ® is the place where happiness meets wellness. Launched in 2008 with one clog, Alegria now boasts an array of styles including boots, sandals, wedges, and professional wear. While the styles may be ever expanding, we remain the same inside our "sole." Found in every pair is our patented footbed engineered to conform to the natural contours of the foot for a perfect fit and lasting support. Alegria is known for our vibrant leather footwear featuring a removable footbed that is loaded with amazing features to support your feet for all day comfort.

For more information, visit https://www.TRAQnation.com/

